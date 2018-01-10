Menu
Site is the solution to illegal trail bike riding: Owners

TRACKSIDE: The Willowbank MX motorcross track. AP Media
OWNERS of Willowbank MX say they are the solution to illegal trail bike riding in Ipswich.

The privately owned motor cross park is the closest place for Ipswich trail bike riders to ride in a safe and registered space.

Willowbank MX operations manager Jeff Gibson said the family-owned business opened after recognising a lack of space available for people to ride.

"There have been so many places that have shut down over the past 10 years," Mr Gibson said.

"We weren't specifically aware of the issue in Goodna regarding illegal trail bike riding, but we are aware this kind of thing is happening everywhere.

"We've received so many articles about people riding illegally and that was what prompted us to open this facility."

Willowbank MX has only been operating for one year but already has a large Facebook following and hosts several pro-riders such as Toby Price and Camira teenager Jake Kowal.

Mr Gibson said nobody wanted dirt bikes close to their homes and their track was therefore the best option for riders.

"I feel we are the solution and safety is our top priority, so people have to wear a helmet at all times, even in the car park," he said.

"We know a lot of people who use our tracks used to ride illegally because they've told us, but now they don't because they can use this space.

"There's a huge amount of interest in what we offer because people are desperate for places to ride and while we know cost can sometimes be an issue, we're open to speaking to the council about subsiding the price.

"We understand the Queensland Moto Park in Beaudesert offers rebates for locals to cover the gap, so we're open to any of those discussions as well."

Willowbank MX is located on the corner of Coopers and Lanes Rds, Ipswich.

