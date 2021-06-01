Sisters, dobbed in by mum, fined after escaping quarantine

TWO sisters have been fined $5000 each after escaping a quarantine facility by climbing over a fence.

The sisters, aged 19 and 22, left the Alice Springs Quarantine Facility on Sunday by climbing over the perimeter fence to an awaiting vehicle.

"They were up on the first floor, they managed to abseil down," Police Commissioner Jamie Chalker said.

The sisters drove to their mother's home, who then informed authorities of the breach.

One daughter returned to quarantine accompanied by her mother.

The second daughter was with her boyfriend and was initially uncooperative when asked to return to quarantine.

The mother and the boyfriend were also taken into mandatory supervised quarantine.

It is understood the sisters did not visit any locations or come into contact with other people. Commander Sachin Sharma said the incident was disappointing.

"It's incredible that after all this time, with deaths and lockdowns, people are still not taking this pandemic seriously," he said.

"The reason we have no community transmission in the Territory and that we are safe is because we have been diligent in ensuring anyone potentially at risk is quarantined.

"Incidents like to this place the wider NT community in danger and will not be tolerated. We must continue to remain vigilant and follow all Directions of the chief health officer."

The infringement penalty for failing to abide by the chief health officer's directions issued under section 56 of the Public and Environment Health Act 2011 is $5056 for an individual and $25,280 for a business.

Originally published as Sisters, dobbed in by mum, fined $5000 each after escaping quarantine