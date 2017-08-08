Sisters distraught as farm animals taken in rubbish mix-up

COME HOME: Sisters Sophie Marmin (front), 7, and Faith Marmin, 6, are upset that their animal figurines were taken from their home at Collingwood Park.

THESE farm animals are not to be mistaken for rubbish.

The two cows, two chickens, two ducks, two sheep, two pigs, two horses and a peacock, crane, pelican and owl that were animal-napped from a Collingwood Park garden have a home they need to be returned to.

Six and seven-year-old sisters Sophie and Faith Marmin had collected their version of Noah's Ark for more than five years.

They have dedicated their mornings to sitting on Barbie chairs and reading Bible devotions to their metal and ceramic pals.

It was sometime in the dead of night or when the family wasn't at home last week when the potential recyclers mistook the animals for kerbside collection garbage.

Sophie, Faith and their mum Alison Marmin are desperate to have them returned.

The whole mini-farm was taken, including one of the Bible devotion Barbie chairs.

The only animal spared was a rooster that was trapped in a soccer net.

There is no evidence at the crime scene but Ms Marmin said whoever took them would need a large car or a trailer to fit the whole pack. "My daughter said at least they would all be together so they wouldn't be lonely," she said.

"I'm still shocked even now, they would need a car or a trailer so it might have been someone who was driving around looking for kerbside clean-up.

"I couldn't believe someone would come into our yard and take everything that wasn't nailed down.

"I'm not angry, I just want them put back. I can't even speak about them because the girls are traumatised, they're irreplaceable."

Ms Marmin said the animals had become part of the family and they were sorely missed.

"They started on a little patch of grass and my daughter said, 'Mummy, the farm is getting too big and they need more room to run around' so they used to steal little clumps of grass to feed to them.

"They have two little Barbie chairs out the front. They used to go out and read morning devotion to them, they absolutely loved it."

