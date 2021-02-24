Sisters deny using knife in alleged assault

Melanie (left) and Natalie Middleton are on trial at Ipswich for an alleged home invasion.

Melanie (left) and Natalie Middleton are on trial at Ipswich for an alleged home invasion.

TWO sisters on trial for assault say they did not have a hunting knife when they went to a rural home near Gatton late at night.

Natalie and Melanie Middleton say they were punched by homeowner Gavin Sutton when they went to his home to talk to his daughter Kelly Sutton.

In his earlier evidence at their jury trial at Ipswich District Court, Mr Sutton said one of the sisters took a hunting knife from behind her back when he spoke to them outside his front door at Lower Tenthill, near Gatton.

Melanie Maree Middleton, 33, and her sister Natalie Ann Middleton, 36, from Helidon went to trial after pleading not guilty to Crown prosecution charges that they attempted to enter a dwelling with intent at night/threaten violence when armed with a knife at Lower Tenthill on April 17, 2019; and one charge each of common assault.

Earlier this week, trial Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC instructed the jury that it must find both sisters not guilty of the most serious charge of attempting burglary at night.

Judge Horneman-Wren said all the evidence in the Crown prosecution had been heard, and he had concluded that “there was no evidence to be able to find beyond reasonable doubt that either Natalie or Melanie Middleton had attempted to enter the dwelling”.

The jury responded with its not guilty verdict to that charge.

The assault charges against each sister still stand and the case continues, with final submissions from Crown prosecutor Jack Kennedy and the defence counsel for both women.

During day two of their trial the jury heard the police audio interview with Melanie Middleton.

Gavin Sutton leaves court after giving evidence in a home invasion trial at Ipswich District Court.

Evidence from the Middleton sisters on Tuesday came from two recorded police interviews conducted the day after the alleged incident by Detective Senior Constable Tim Roberts from Gatton CIB.

Melanie said she and her sister drove after Kelly Sutton when they saw her circling past three or four times on their street at Helidon and nearly hitting a child.

A man they knew had been seeing Natalie and “had history” with Ms Sutton.

“We wanted to find out why she kept going past our house,” Melanie said.

In the interview she said Gavin Sutton had punched Natalie and herself when they went to his house.

Mr Sutton repeatedly denied that claim on Monday while being cross-examined.

“Kelly has just been stirring trouble. I don’t like her stalking Natalie,” Melanie said.

“We followed her.”

Melanie said they went there that night in her silver Mitsubishi Mirage.

She refuted the claim that a knife had been used, instead claiming Mr Sutton punched her sister for no reason.

“I said you punched my sister. He punched me and I fell on my arse on the rocks. Then I punched him,” she said in the recorded interview.

Melanie told the officer there was yelling and screaming with Mr Sutton telling them to get off his property.

They left in the car but crashed further down the road.

“A kangaroo jumped out. Nat lost control and we ended up in a ditch,” she said.

The sisters then walked home to Helidon.

Melanie said she drank six or seven bourbons that night.

In her recorded police interview played to the jury, Natalie said Mr Sutton threw a punch at her and struck Melanie three times.

Natalie denied there had been a weapon involved.

“He says you lunged at him with a knife,” Detective Roberts said.

“No,” said Natalie.

“Did you have possession of a knife last night,” Detective Roberts said.

“No. No weapon,” she said.

The jury is expected to return its verdict on the two assault charges later this week.