Sisters bring a pizza the action to Orion Lagoon

TOP THAT: Vicki Martin of Two Sisters Pizza shares one of her fabulous pizzaas with Orion Lagoon lifeguard Bartek Zamorski. Rob Williams

CUSTOMERS have been arriving in their droves to taste the delights of the recently opened Two Sisters Pizza shop.

Located at the former Lagoon Cafe at Orion Lagoon, Two Sisters Pizza opened its doors on December 1, last year.

Vicki Martin and Jules Owens are the sisters behind this new venture.

"Our mother had the Auchenflower store (which continues to operate) for two years. When she wanted to sell, Jules and I bought it. I always wanted to bring pizza over to the lagoon and now we have," co-owner Vicki Martin said.

"It is funny because when I was nearing the end of high school, I had a job at a Silvio's Pizza store and never thought I would be back doing this. The family thinks it's funny."

The shimmering blue water of the Orion Lagoon provides a tranquil and stunning backdrop to the Two Sisters Pizza shop.

"Customers can dine in and pick up food. At the end of January, we will have a delivery service in place as well," she said.

"The menu takes on a Hitchcock and Oscar Wilde theme. It is an extensive menu and we cater for vegans, vegetarians and also the gluten-free.

"They have proven to be very popular.

"What I am finding is that people have their favourites but they seem to have about another six or so that they want to try."

The extensive menu features freshly-made light pizza bases that are made daily and come with plenty of toppings.

"I buy the lamb and the chickens and we cook them and prepare them as toppings. That is how fresh it is. It is cooked in-house," she said.

The range includes seafood, meat, and vegetarian, while pizza breads are garlic, pesto, chilli and herb, plus others.

"We do have very fresh and flavoursome salads. There is the the basic, feta, pumpkin and sisters - it's quite a blend for that one," she said.

"It is great to work with my sister. There is 14 years between us so she is like my daughter. We are very close. It is funny because two of our staff, Brenda and Lauren, are like sisters as well.

'It is quite a family affair," Vicki said.

It is a different way to experience pizza, but this is no ordinary pizza store.

Ice creams, tea and coffee are very popular at the Lagoon site.

Vicki said this seaon, they have introduced the popular scoop ice cream.

"We have just had the free dive-in movie at the Lagoon.

"It was on Saturday and we had 1400 either in the Lagoon or sitting around to watch. The next one is up on February 17 at 7pm."

Australia Day is set to be a big day for pizza and swimming but just across at Robelle Domain will be afternoon cricket at the circle and a movie about 6.30pm along with 80 stall holders at the markets.

"It will be a big day and we expect a huge crowd.

"The day will finish off with fireworks," she said.

"It has been a lot of hard work to get this all together but it is going really well.

"It provides something different for the community," Ms Martin said.

If you want to try something different, then how about a pizza on your hot chips or corn chips?