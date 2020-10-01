Sisters backed by local suppliers open eco-friendly pop-up

TWO Ipswich sisters have joined forces with several local suppliers in an effort to encourage locals to reduce their impact on the environment.

Sue Collins and Linda O’Toole will launch their new co-op EcoCentric, an eco-friendly pop-up ship in Ripley Town Centre on Thursday.

It will stock sustainable, upcycled and natural products from a range of artisans and makers across the region.

Sue Collins and Lind O'Toole in front of their new pop-up EcoCentric in Ripley Town Centre.

Several local suppliers are already on board, including Bubble Moi natural soap, elliEarth kitchenware, K & J Butik oils and candles, UberChilled insulated and reusable bags, and Bee-Cause Wax Wraps handcrafted by Ms Collins and Ms O’Toole.

The Walloon sisters are regular stallholders at the Ripley Providore Market in Ripley Town Centre selling their bees wax wraps.

“We’ve been able to form connections with other marketeers who are all focused on

reusable, natural and sustainable products,” Ms Collins said.

“It’s fantastic to be able to join forces and launch a co-op at Ripley Town Centre, and offer the community handmade, artisan wares that also go a long way to helping the environment.”

Other products on offer include jewellery, macramé, natural baby care, wooden toys, pottery, vintage restorations and eco cleaners.

Ripley Town Centre manager Andrew Quinert said the venture was a great example of local businesses collaborating.

“We’re excited to welcome EcoCentric to the Ripley Town Centre mix, as we continually look to diversify our retail offering,” he said.

“Sustainability and a connection with nature is a key priority for the centre, which is why we’re thrilled to see a local business with similar values come on board.

“We’re passionate about supporting the community and local businesses in the area, so we will be exploring more pop-up opportunities in future.”

EcoCentric will pop-up in the centre next to BWS until 31 December.

It will open from 9am to 4pm Wednesday to Friday and from 10am to 2pm on Saturdays and Sundays.

