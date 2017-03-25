30°
News

Sister swap lands Ipswich man perfect match

Helen Spelitis
| 25th Mar 2017 12:00 PM
HALF CENTURY: Vic and Jeanette Haselich are celebrating 50-years since their wedding day on March 25, 1967.
HALF CENTURY: Vic and Jeanette Haselich are celebrating 50-years since their wedding day on March 25, 1967. David Nielsen

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN Vic met Jeanette they were about 16.

The Ipswich retirees went to the same school but had somehow never crossed paths.

One night while Jeanette and her sister were at the picture theatre on Stones Corner, Brisbane two young men came up and started talking to them.

One was a boy Jeanette knew from school and they got to talking while her sister paired off with other, Vic.

But it wasn't long before a swap was arranged and Vic ended up with Jeanette.

"It wasn't my idea," Vic confessed

"But I did end up with the right one."

Vic remembers the exact moment he realised it was love.

They'd taken a trip up north were in Maryborough strolling through the gardens.

"It was like this hammer hit me out of the blue," Vic said.

"She had some dirt on the back of her blouse or something.

"She asked if I could help. I was trying to clean it and I thought I love this woman. She's for me."

It wasn't long after they decided to get engaged and went and bought a ring.

In those days proposals were simpler, but it was usual to ask a lady's father and Vic hadn't.

Fortunately Jeanette's father - an ex-naval officer on the HMAS Ipswich - was a kind good humoured man and the news, delivered on Father's Day, didn't enrage him.

For Jeanette there wasn't a clear moment when she knew Vic was the one.

"He sort of just grew on me," she said.

"We were young and I didn't want to get married before I was 20."

The pair waited more than a year before marrying at the St Pauls Anglican Church, Vulture St Brisbane on March 25, 1967.

Vic and Jeanette didn't have much money to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary but this year will be different.

On Saturday the pair will celebrate their 50-year milestone at Brothers Leagues Club where Jeanette's wedding dress, which she crafted herself, will be on display.

Jeanette and Vic have three children - two girls and one boy - with 17 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  50th anniversary ipswich married

Police, BOM have good news for CMC Rocks fans

Police, BOM have good news for CMC Rocks fans

Festival-goers behaviour in check and rain at bay across Ipswich

LIVE: Ipswich Jets v Sunshine Coast Falcons

LIVE ACTION: Take our poll below on who will win between the Ipswich Jets and Sunshine Coast Falcons Intrust Super Cup clash at North Ipswich Reserve.

Intrust Super Cup live from North Ipswich Reserve

GALLERY: CMC Rocks day two off to cracking start

Traveling performers the Crack Up Sisters mingled with the crows at the CMC Rocks Queensland.

There are already thousands of punters enjoying the music.

Sister swap lands Ipswich man perfect match

HALF CENTURY: Vic and Jeanette Haselich are celebrating 50-years since their wedding day on March 25, 1967.

'I started dating her sister but then swapped'

Local Partners

GALLERY: CMC Rocks day two off to cracking start

There are already thousands of punters, many wearing their best boots, enjoying the music.

CMC Rocks loved up Sweetheart Saloon

ON THE PROWL: Speed dating entrant Maddie McGoldrick of Beaudesert with her friend Chloe Ryan Greenbank.

Country speed dating returns for second year

WHAT'S ON: Antique treasures among weekend entertainment

HISTORIC: Go through the history displays at the Blair State School 100th Anniversary Fete today.

Not a country music fan? Plenty happening in Ipswich this weekend

Your guide to a great night out in Ipswich

Start a great night out by finding a live band with the Gig Guide

The latest on the city's live music scene

Tribute to Australian rock superstars comes to Springfield

Australia's Favourite Sons show re-live the music of Aussie rock legends, Michael Hutchence and INXS

Tribute to Aussie Rock legends

Beer in boot makes lasting impression at CMC Rocks

American country star Tyler Farr treats his CMC Rocks debut performance like “an audition for Australia”

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

RISING STAR: Caitlyn Shadbolt at the CMC Music Awards on the Gold Coast.

Caitlyn Shadbolt enjoys one of the most exciting weeks of her career

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

COMMENT: Happy to see Ipswich rock on

Grammy nominated singer Cam hits the stage at the CMC Rocks festival at Willowbank on Saturday.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

I'd better get tickets for 2018

Star's intimate show gets CMC festival off to flying start

Granger Smith.

"They were a bit rowdy, in a good way," says Granger Smith.

CMC sparks romance story

COUNTRY LOVE: Taylah Wheildon, 20, and Brock Woods, 26, who got engaged during the first set of day one of CMC Rocks with the help of Doug Bruce and The Tailgaters (pictured right).

Boyfriend gets Doug Bruce in on the act

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Lifestyle Change with “Room for a Horse

7 Craswell Court, Chuwar 4306

House 3 2 2 $549,000

Have you been dreaming of a lifestyle change, sick and tired of living on top of your neighbours and the constant noise? You're over trying to drive down the...

IDEAL FIRST HOME OR INVESTMENT

70 Glenelg Drive, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $279,000...

A fantastic opportunity awaits for first home buyers or investors, with no work to be done, its ready for you to move in straight away, and a massive yard in the...

SOMETHING SPECIAL FOR BOTH FAMILIES AND INVESTORS!

5 Larsen Street, Leichhardt 4305

House 2 1 1 $219,000

This feature packed family home is a real surprise package and is sure to appeal to both home owners looking for a feature packed and beautifully presented home or...

&quot;THIS REPRESENTS THE BEST VALUE IN LOWOOD&quot;

17 Spoonbill Court, Lowood 4311

House 4 2 2 $249,000

This home is located in a modern estate and is close to the local schools, shops and transport. The property offered is a "cut above the rest"-- lovely neutral...

HIGHSET SENSATION! ELEVATED POSITION! TRANQUIL LIVING!

28 Glode Avenue, Churchill 4305

House 4 2 3 $339,000

This large home is made for family living and consists of spectacular views across Ipswich and offers beautiful breezes throughout the home. With four good size...

LOCATION COUNTS!

27 Willowtree Drive, Flinders View 4305

House 3 2 1 $339,000

Situated in the very popular 'Fair View Rise' Estate, Flinders View this wonderful property is conveniently located a few minutes' drive to Ipswich City Centre and...

Owners Motivated-Don&#39;t Delay Call Today!

17 DAVIES Street, Kalbar 4309

House 3 2 4 $329,000 NEG

Make no mistakes this property will be sold. Consisting of a two storey solid brick home and sitting proudly on a 966m2 block, this beauty is ready for you to move...

Two units - Double the Income

45 & 46/1 Wellington Street, Brassall 4305

Apartment 2 2 $199,000

If you are looking for a great positively geared investment, then look no further. Located here in Suncare Village, we have 2 units on 1 title available for...

10 ACRES + HOUSE + SHED + DAM

99 Twin Lakes Road, Coominya 4311

House 2 1 4 $249,000

FINALISATION OF DECEASED ESTATE An exciting opportunity exists to indulge yourself in an affordable and relaxing “tree change” on a super private 10 acre (4.3ha)...

Rare Opportunity - 1.19ha* Industry Site

4 Saunders Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; ... Expression Of...

andbull; High profile corner location next door to Bunnings Trade Centre andbull; Flood free block - 400m2* shed with 3 phase power andbull; Substantial hard...

Ipswich's inner-city suburbs led the way in 2016

HOT PROPERTY: Areas close to the Ipswich CBD continue to be popular with buyers.

Median sales price drops in popular Ipswich suburb.

Rising to the occasion

Queensland Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad, opens Springfield's newest development, Springfield Rise.

Deputy Premier officially launches Springfield's newest development

Buy into the heartbeat of the medical precinct

Birtinya beauty

Launch of brand and opening of new office

Brett Graham, Tony Warland and Dan Smith celebrate the new Ray White office opening in Burnett St, Buderim.

Ray White celebrate expansion

An extraordinary offering

The talk of town

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!