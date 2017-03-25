Sister swap lands Ipswich man perfect match

HALF CENTURY: Vic and Jeanette Haselich are celebrating 50-years since their wedding day on March 25, 1967.

WHEN Vic met Jeanette they were about 16.

The Ipswich retirees went to the same school but had somehow never crossed paths.

One night while Jeanette and her sister were at the picture theatre on Stones Corner, Brisbane two young men came up and started talking to them.

One was a boy Jeanette knew from school and they got to talking while her sister paired off with other, Vic.

But it wasn't long before a swap was arranged and Vic ended up with Jeanette.

"It wasn't my idea," Vic confessed

"But I did end up with the right one."

Vic remembers the exact moment he realised it was love.

They'd taken a trip up north were in Maryborough strolling through the gardens.

"It was like this hammer hit me out of the blue," Vic said.

"She had some dirt on the back of her blouse or something.

"She asked if I could help. I was trying to clean it and I thought I love this woman. She's for me."

It wasn't long after they decided to get engaged and went and bought a ring.

In those days proposals were simpler, but it was usual to ask a lady's father and Vic hadn't.

Fortunately Jeanette's father - an ex-naval officer on the HMAS Ipswich - was a kind good humoured man and the news, delivered on Father's Day, didn't enrage him.

For Jeanette there wasn't a clear moment when she knew Vic was the one.

"He sort of just grew on me," she said.

"We were young and I didn't want to get married before I was 20."

The pair waited more than a year before marrying at the St Pauls Anglican Church, Vulture St Brisbane on March 25, 1967.

Vic and Jeanette didn't have much money to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary but this year will be different.

On Saturday the pair will celebrate their 50-year milestone at Brothers Leagues Club where Jeanette's wedding dress, which she crafted herself, will be on display.

Jeanette and Vic have three children - two girls and one boy - with 17 grandkids and 12 great-grandkids.