Sister of former suspect claims 2008 Jay Brogden sighting

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.

Police are hoping the creation of a billboard on the Bruce Highway at Cannonvale will help solve the murder of Jay Brogden in 2007.

The sister of a man at one point considered a suspect in the murder of Jay Brogden claimed she saw the 21 year old in 2008 after he had disappeared.

Mr Brogden was reported missing on May 2, 2007 by a family member.

Jade Tipping, who is the sister of Casey Heath, gave a police statement in 2019 in which she said she was "pretty confident that (she) saw Jay Brogden in 2008", Mackay Magistrates Court heard.

Anthony Jay Brogden.

The court has heard evidence Casey Heath was linked to Mr Brogden's death in relation to an allegedly physical incident with another sister Patricia Heath.

Casey has never been charged over the death. Braddon Charles Peter Butler and Gavin Philip Parnell are charged with murder. Neither have entered a plea

During a committal hearing for Mr Butler, Ms Tipping admitted she gave her statement to police after she knew her brother was a suspect.

Defence barrister Scott Lynch asked if she went to police at the time.

Ms Tipping said she had no reason to because "as far as I was aware in 2008 he wasn't a missing person".

"No one was suspected of anything, he had just disappeared," she said.

Mr Lynch asked if Ms Tipping was "trying to cover" for her brother, to which she said no.

"It … definitely looked like him (Jay Brogden). Obviously we didn't stop, we couldn't stop to actually confirm it was him," Ms Tipping said.

"But to my knowledge what his appearance was at the time he disappeared, that was Jay running across the road."

RELATED:

Jay Brogden committal day 1: Murder accused allegedly seen 'covered in blood'

Jay Brogden committal day 2: 'I shot him': Witness recalls talk with murder accused

Jay Brogden committal day 3: 'It was either he shot Jay or Jay shot him or it was both'

Jay Brogden committal day 4: Witness denies saying Jay Brogden 'got cement shoes'

Mr Lynch asked Casey Heath's father, Geoffrey Heath, if he had ever "exerted any influence" on another daughter named Charlie "about what to say in relation to proceedings".

"No not officially," Geoffrey said. He added there was a phone call where he had said she should not get involved.

Mr Lynch asked if he had told her "don't tell them anything".

Geoffrey said only one part of the phone call was played and was "taken out of context".

"They never actually finished playing all of it where I told her she shouldn't bloody try and get involved in this matter at all, I didn't actually try and stop her from telling the truth," he said.

"If the actual telephone call was played fully it would come out that what I did tell her was if you have to go in then you have to tell them the truth."

Arrest warrants may be issued for some witnesses subpoenaed to testify in the murder committal.

The court heard a number of witnesses had been served - two have indicated they will not participate, while three have not been located.

"We'd be seeking warrants for the witnesses that have been served," prosecutor Sergeant Sabine Scott said.

The committal continues.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons