Sir Llew’s role in intriguing link between three racing codes

TROT TACTICS

Denis Smith

FUNERALS tend to come in cycles. This week, there was a great sadness at the loss of Sir Llew Edwards - Treasurer and Racing Minister in the Joh Bjelke Petersen era.

Starting his working life as an electrician, Edwards switched direction to successfully study medicine and later entered politics as a Liberal.

Where, you might ask, is the relevance of this to harness racing?

In a more enlightened age, the Queensland Government owned the “tote” and it was under the banner of the Treasury.

By extrapolation, the Treasurer was “Minister For Racing” .

When it was mooted in 1981, the greyhounds and harness racing would share a facility at the Ipswich showground.

The upshot for harness was to be a 600 metre (with dog track inside) track similar to that at the old Gold Coast circuit, “Stevens Trotway”, at Queen Street Southport.

The project failed after several three-way meetings.

The original President of the Marburg Pacing Association Brendan Sheehy and I met Dr Edwards in order to ascertain why no consensus could be achieved between the codes.

Dr Edwards did not mince matters pointing out that, at the three meetings held, the dogs were totally cooperative and amenable to the move while harness was equally obstructive.

Harness demanded a position as prime tenant to the Show Society while having the right to sub-let the greyhound facilities to the Ipswich Greyhound Racing Club.

At the third meeting, Dr Edwards exercised his ministerial prerogative and Ipswich harness departed from the Showgrounds for good.

In the course of our discussion, the Minister was asked why the two minor codes were continually under fire from the gallops in regard to distribution of funds.

The gallops claiming that dogs and trots were subsidised.

Dr Edwards then explained to us that he looked on the three codes of animal racing as three brothers in one family, with an age gap between the oldest brother (gallops) who had been a long time in a long established and very lucrative business.

He took the view that the oldest brother, on the strength of family ties, should be prepared to give support to his younger siblings in their ventures until such time as they could stand on their own two feet.

Llew Edwards was all those things his titles and achievements suggest. He was knighted for his contribution to Expo 88 but, above all that, he was a family man, and easily recognisable as a man of the people he represented.

He had a good memory for faces. I only met him on two occasions but I passed him a great many times on my way to the races.

Me in the old truck, Llew Edwards driving the ministerial “Jag”. Up would go the hand and the grin would light up the face.

It was the mark of the man. If he is not missed, then nobody is missed.

Retiring acting commissioner

THE following notice of impending retirement, somewhat resembles the death of a working life.

Acting Racing Integrity Commissioner announces his retirement

2 June 2021

Acting Queensland Racing Integrity Commissioner Mark Ainsworth has submitted notice of his retirement to the Minister Education, Minister Industrial Relations and Minister Racing Grace Grace MP. Mr Ainsworth will finish work at the Commission on 2 July 2021 to spend more time with his family.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed my working life which amounts to 41 years working across the QPS and QRIC where I have been fortunate to work with some great people,’’ he said.

“I have been exposed to a lot and more importantly. I have learned a lot and made some great friends.

“I would like to thank all Commission staff for their work during my time at the Commission. The passion and goodwill of Commission staff is second to none and the commitment to ensure racing goes ahead is amazing.”

The recruitment process is underway, and a replacement will be announced as soon as possible.

The above statement was given by Senior Detective Mark Ainsworth, who is Acting Racing Integrity Commissioner.

He cited family reasons for this decision.

In similar fashion to his predecessor Ross Barnett, Mark Ainsworth was handed “the poisoned chalice”.

The following is my opinion on the current situation.

There you have the root of the problem.

Our “rules” are not rules at all, as they are vague “thou shalt nots” which come with their own loopholes designed to fit snugly into any system based on English “Common Law”, as ours purports to be.

We desperately need a quick reduction in the foggy aspects, and send our stewards out to do battle, armed with a short list of Statutes which are clear, concise, and defy interpretation.

The stewards are already armed with very clear, multi-angle patrol films.

Give them clear and punitive rules to deal with interference, team driving and non-triers that are clearly evident on the film.

These to be applied on a “no appeal” basis.

Natural justice has no place at this time in a sport/industry riddled with recidivists.

We have no less than 17 amendments dealing with the “whip rule”.

To date, I have received no reply from QRIC to a request that the contact point of the whip be identified as the highest point of the gluteal muscle on a line between the sacroiliac and the point of the hip on either side of the horse.

This area is very well covered by the patrol film, and puts pressure upon both stewards and drivers to obey the rule.

Why stewards? Surely, when a steward has in his possession recorded visual evidence of an infraction of the rules, he or she commits an offence in not acting upon that evidence.

On the face of it QRIC appears to be a costly failure.

No one can build a house without tools.

In the case of QRIC, the tools are the “rules”. If the tools are faulty, and I believe that they are very much so, can we blame those who apply them.

Messrs Barnett and Ainsworth were on a “hiding to nothing” from day one as will be anyone who comes after them.

Series provides positive lift

THE TAB Trot Rodz series continues to go from strength-to-strength with record-breaking wagering throughout the 2021 edition.



Having quickly established its position on the Queensland harness racing calendar, turnover on last week’s final grew by $1.5 million (+107%), representing a 30% uplift on Wednesday meetings at Redcliffe throughout 2021.

Across the series, Trot Rodz heats averaged $269,000 per race, with heat seven hitting a high of $346,000, making it the highest turnover Wednesday race on the Peninsula for the year.

While ‘With The Band’ claimed the inaugural 947-metre series in 64.8, no less than six horses ran inside that time, including this year’s winner Adam Crocker, who took a full second off the clock.

The blistering time ensured the owners of Adam Crocker claimed a $10,000 bonus for the quickest lap throughout the promotion.

The winning trainer, Chantal Turpin, also picked up an Otto Tuza two-horse angled and fully enclosed horse float valued at over $21,000.

Prior to winning his Trot Rods heat, Adam Crocker was successful in the Group 2 APG Gold 4YO Consolation Final and remains unbeaten this campaign as he heads toward the TAB Queensland Constellations.

In total, nominations grew to 250 from 139 during its inaugural year, representing an 80% uplift.

The above gives us hope.

If this series is as good a “cash cow” as claimed, then there might be sufficient funds to give Marburg 26 dates per year.

We need a consistent flow of meetings to build our business to the point where we can offer employment opportunities.

Honour board

PETE McMullen’s absence on the driver’s totem pole was noticeable this week.

His shoes were ably filled by a joint effort. If you add Dani Veiver’s trio, and a similar score by Adam Sanderson together, you come up with Pete’s usual average.

The trainer’s joy was shared by three stables - Chantal Turpin, Darrell Graham and Peter Greig, each of which produced three winners.

Most pleasing was Peter Greig who is gaining traction from his new base in Purga.

Looking outside, congratulations to Angus Garrard, who has racked up 250 wins in the sulky, in an incredibly short time.

Ipswich factor: 23/59.

Albion Park, May 28: Miss Mia (Adam Sanderson for Peter Greig); Soho Tsunami (Justin Elkins for Chris Monte); Bit Coin (Narissa McMullen for Ron Sallis); Another Statement (Adam Sanderson for Shannon Price); Thankheavenforgirls (Nathan Dawson for Dale Belford); Princess Faith (Chantal Turpin); Charming Charlotte (Chantal Turpin).

Albion Park, May 29: Jumping Jack Jimmy (Dani Veivers for Mark Rees); It Aint The Money (Narissa McMullen).

Redcliffe, May 30: Quick Step (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Albion Park June 1: Bettor Watch Him (Dani Veivers for Murray Thomas); General Montana (Adam Sanderson for Darrell Graham); Run Boy Run Hayden Barnes for Chantal Turpin); Major Mucha (Dani Veivers for Travis Mackay); At West Point (Dani Veivers for Ryan Veivers). Redcliffe, June 2: Groovy Miss Annie (Jonah Hutchinson for Peter Greig); Sir Bulski (Zac Chappenden for Tim Gillespie); Elle Jay (Shane Graham for Peter Greig); Bee A Blessing (Shane Graham for Ryan Veivers).

Redcliffe, June 3: Butcherfeelgood (Matt Elkins for Dan Russell); The Casual Goose (Hayden Barnes for Tony Nutley); Brilliant Art (David MacKenzie for Ben Battle); Quick Step (Angus Garrard for Darrell Graham).

Handy tips

SELECTIONS for Albion Park on Saturday night.

R1: E/w 1: Imasportstar (N Dawson).

R2: Quinella 2-6: Twentyeightblack (D Veivers) and Will The Wizard (C Turpin).

R3: E/w 1: Classie American (G Dixon).

R4: e/w 8: Mach Le More (A Garrard).

R5: Quinella 2-3: Lilymadimac (S Graham) and Saucy Dreams (C Turpin).

R6: Quinella 2-15: Kensington Bill (M lkins) and Spankem (K Rasmussen).

R7: Quinella 5-9: Its Mr Clooney (Z Ghappenden) and Adam Crocker (C Turpin).

R8: Quinella 2-7: Black Hawk Joe (N Dawson) and Notorious (D Veivers).

R9: quinella 3-5: Riteur (A Sanderson) and Claudys Prince (B Barnes).