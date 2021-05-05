‘Sir, it’s really weird’: Creepy act exposed by women

A woman and her friend have been praised online after calling out a man who followed and took pictures of them in public.

They had been walking through an airport and were followed by a man, with people informing the two women that he had been taking pictures.

Deciding to confront him, they filmed the exchange and shared it to TikTok, where people praised them for calling him out and making him delete the photos he had secretly taken.

In the video, one woman is heard saying to the man: "Were you taking photos of us? We were just told you were taking photos of us."

The other then asked: "Is there any way we could see your camera roll?"

The man declined, prompting them to say: "Why can't we see your camera roll if you weren't taking pictures of us? Can you just pull out your camera roll?"

Getting defensive, the man tried to walk away from the women, but they followed and continued to probe him over the photos, with him replying: "No that's okay, I wasn't (taking pictures), don't worry about."

He then seems to admit to taking the photos and tells the pair he'll "get rid of it", with one of the women responding: "Sir, it's really weird to take pictures of females in public without their permission.

"So you should never do that again. Imagine if we were your daughter or someone related to you. It's not okay, so delete them."

Two women have been praised for calling out man who took photos of them. Picture: TikTok/@bailzherb

The guy had secretly snapped the friends while walking through an airport. Picture: TikTok/@bailzherb

When the man said he would delete the snaps, the woman pushed for him to erase them in front of her so she could see that they had definitely been removed.

"(Delete them) in front of me right now … you think I'm joking? Delete them in front of me right now," she told him.

"I see you shaking. I see the photos. I see the photos right there, delete them."

It was revealed that the man had taken not one, but five photos of the girls and when he began to act cagey after they asked him to permanently remove the photos from his deleted folder, the women publicly shamed him.

They asked to see his camera roll and he defensively declined. Picture: TikTok/@bailzherb

One of the women called him out for taking photos without consent. Picture: TikTok/@bailzherb

"Does anybody recognise this man? Because this is someone who takes pictures of females in public," one said while filming him.

"No I'll call you out," she told him as he told her "not to worry".

She said: "I'll call you out any day because that's f***ing weird. Don't ever do that again."

TikTok user Bailzherb shared the video, that has been watched over two million times online, and said: "I know some people won't understand why we are so upset/mad but this happens WAY too often and it's violating and creepy."

Thousands commented on the post and praised the two friends for "embarrassing" the man and standing up for themselves, with one person commenting: "You're so brave for confronting him."

Eventually he admitted to taking pictures and deleted them. Picture: TikTok/@bailzherb

The man had taken five photos and was slammed for his actions. Picture: TikTok/@bailzherb

Another said: "I'm so proud of you I could never I would be so scared but that was amazing."

A third wrote: "AS YOU SHOULD!!!!! I'm glad you embarrassed him, you handled this perfectly."

"So much kudos for making a scene," one more posted, as another called out those watching it happen in person and not stepping in to help the women.

"The fact that nobody joins to defend the girls but they love sitting back watching the scene makes my blood BOIL."

Another slammed those who were seen defending the man in the comments and said: "To the men that are getting defensive about the ppl discussing why this is unsafe and what could go wrong: y'all part of the problem."

