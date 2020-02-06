Sir Elton to put on two-night ‘buffet for the senses’

ROCKET MAN: Sir Elton John’s tour manager, DC Parmet, says the Coast is in for two epic shows next month. Picture: Julian Smith

SUNSHINE Coast residents are in for an "audiovisual buffet for the senses" when Sir Elton John comes to town, according to his long-time tour manager.

DC Parmet has worked as Sir Elton's tour manager since 1997, giving him "catlike" reflexes over the course of his career.

As a fan of the star since he was a child, Mr Parmet says it's an honour to work alongside Sir Elton as he performs his final world tour.

"It's been fantastic, the Australian crowds have been amazing," he said.

Sir Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour is stopping on the Coast next month for two back-to-back shows at Sunshine Coast Stadium on March 3 and 4.

Elton John will play at Sunshine Coast Stadium on March 3 and 4.

Mr Parmet said it would take more than 30 trucks, a crew of 70 tour staff and 150 local stagehands to put together the incredible stage and visuals.

"We're very conscientious of making sure everybody gets a great show," he said.

He said Sir Elton and the crew were excited to come to the Coast and make use of the outdoor stadium.

"It's really great playing the outdoor shows. This time of year in Australia, it's just so gorgeous," Mr Parmet said.

"It's nice to be outside in the sunshine and under the stars. Elton really loves to play outdoors."

Mr Parmet said the set list had songs Elton fans would expect plus some deep album cuts that "super hardcore fans" would know, but might surprise some.

"There's tonnes of hits, fantastic musicianship, the sound and lights are spectacular and there's all kinds of video content to go along with the music," he said.

"It's an audiovisual buffet for the senses."

Tickets are still available for the March 3 and 4 shows from $119 through ticketek.com.au.

Garnering rave reviews at sellout shows across North America, Elton John's curtain call will be the last chance to catch this legendary performer touring in Australia.

For more information about the Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, visit oznz.eltonjohn.com.