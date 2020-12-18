Sir Donald Bradman's baggy green cap from his debut Test series in 1928/29 has attracted a bid of $391,500 at auction.

But it may not be enough to own the famous piece of headwear, with negotiations over the sale set to continue on Friday.

The auction was run online through pickles.com.au and ended on Thursday night.

The $391,500 offer fell below the reserve set for the cap.

Bidding opened at 5pm on Thursday December 10 and the first bid - of $250,000 - was placed by a buyer from Manly in New South Wales, at 5.25pm.

Another of Bradman's baggy green caps that he wore in the 1948 Ashes tour of England sold for $425,000 in 2003.

The 1928/29 cap was given by Bradman to his family friend Peter Dunham.

In May this year, Dunham, an accountant, was jailed for eight years and two months for scamming $1.3m from his investors after being found guilty of fraud.

Dunham's estate was bankrupted and Bradman's cap was sold under instructions from Oracle Insolvency Services.

The 1928/29 baggy green is captured under the cultural Heritage Act, meaning it must remain in Australia.

Pickles executive manager Gavin Dempsey oversaw the auction and said there was "intense" interest.

He said despite the fact that the cap cannot be removed from Australia it did not stop interest from international buyers.

The record price for an Australian baggy green is Shane Warne's Test cap, which fetched $1,007,500 when purchased by the Commonwealth Bank in January as a fundraising exercise for bushfire relief.

Sir Don grew up in NSW and moved to SA in 1934, living in Kensington Park until his death in 2001.

Originally published as Sir Donald Bradman's baggy green fails to sell