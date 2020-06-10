Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
SINKING FEELING: The blue and white boat began to sink after a crew attempted to salvage it on Tuesday.
News

SUNK: Down river salvage mission is tougher than expected

Jenna Thompson
, jenna.thompson@dailyexaminer.com.au
10th Jun 2020 11:30 AM | Updated: 2:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A mission to rescue a boat that ran aground in Lawrence has proven more difficult than expected.

Since February, a small blue and white boat has become an unofficial feature at the mouth of Sportsmans Creek before entering the Clarence River. It had been wedged on the bank after being carried there by flood waters.

PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)
PARKED: Floodwaters carried the boat on to the bank of Sportsmans Creek where it has remained for months. (Photo: Felicity Whitton)


On Tuesday, a crew from Wicks & Parker were spotted on the southern bank of Sportsmans Creek, attempting a salvage mission of the little blue and white boat.

Unfortunately, the first attempt failed, resulting in the boat to detach from the bank, re-enter the water and sink.

Lawrence resident Felicity Whitton captured the unfolding action on her mobile phone.

It's unknown at this time if or when there will be another salvage operation to recover the boat.

boat rescues clarence valley lawrence
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Saving lives for fun: Volunteers earn top honours

        premium_icon Saving lives for fun: Volunteers earn top honours

        News Husband and wife team dedicates three decades to country ambulance service

        Tradie attacks partner in front of children

        premium_icon Tradie attacks partner in front of children

        News Father attacks partner with a screw driver, sends horrible texts

        World titles hopeful shares frustration, how best to cope

        premium_icon World titles hopeful shares frustration, how best to cope

        Sport Focused training program helps teenager chase his international dream.

        WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

        premium_icon WATCH: Alleged hoon’s hilarious ‘getaway’ fail

        Crime His motorbike wasn't co-operating and bizarre chase caught on camera