Sink or swim: Committee calls for help to keep centre afloat

HELP NEEDED: Maree Pott and Caroline Browning at the Scenic Rim Aquatic Centre in Boonah. The centre desperately needs more volunteers. Rob Williams

TO help keep the Scenic Rim Aqua Fitness Centre afloat, a desperate plea for more volunteers has been made.

The pool's committee is hoping more people in the community will sign on to help with the day-to-day running of the facility in Boonah.

Secretary Linda Kimber said the centre relies on the help of good Samaritans who can donate their spare time.

"Almost everyone here is on a voluntary basis, from people at the reception to those who look after the water quality," she said.

"Even our gardener is a volunteer. He is in his 80s and has been volunteering with the centre since it opened about eight years ago.

"But like most organisations, we have to do call outs for more volunteers because people are working, or moving, or unable to do so any more."

Mrs Kimber said no experience was necessary as all training would be provided.

"People might be scared to volunteer because they think they wont know what to do, but we will teach them," she said.

"It's not difficult. We can show you how everything you will need to know.

"Ideally we would like to have people for the morning and afternoon sessions."

"We also do love the occasional people who come in to volunteer to help with some touch up painting, or baking for our bake stalls.

If you are able to spare a few hours a week, either drop in and see them, phone 5463 1499 or message them via Facebook.

The Scenic Rim Aqua Fitness Centre is located at 10-14 Elizabeth Tce, Boonah.