Singles can foster too, says solo carer

Martin Taylor is a foster carer. Rob Williams
Helen Spelitis
QUALIFIED accountant Martin Taylor's life has changed dramatically in the past two years.

For years, Martin enjoyed a successful career that took him to exciting places including London and the Bahamas.

Martin came home to Australia in 2009, and took up a teaching job, but something was missing.

"I'd always wanted kids but it never really happened for me," Martin said.

"I've been married but those relationships didn't lead to starting a family."

Sixteen months ago, the 43-year-old committed to becoming a full-time foster carer to a primary school age boy from the Ipswich region.

While every day since has been a challenge, it's also been rewarding.

"I always had in the back of my mind that I wanted to be a foster carer, to help a child like that,' Martin said.

"But it is a huge commitment and I wanted to wait until I was ready."

When the time came, Martin got his finances in order and retired to dedicate his time to be an effective parent to a child that missed out on a good start in life.

"Initially, when I told people I was going to become a foster carer, it's as though they were shocked," Martin said.

"You could see it in their faces, as if they were asking themselves: a single man wants to become a foster carer? Is a single man allowed to raise a child?

"After spelling it out, most people realised that there is such a need for foster carers and that it's not actually that important if you're a single man, woman, gay or straight. Just that you're capable of providing a safe and loving environment."

For safety reasons, Martin can't reveal too much about the newest addition to his household.

But said he had enjoyed watching the youngster grow and develop in his care from simple things including learning to swim, to playing a musical instrument or learning to read.

"It's rewarding," Martin said.

"He's happier, his literacy has improved, his grades at school have improved, his sporting skills have improved and so have his social skills.

"I can see he's in a better place.

There's also been an unexpected outcome for Martin socially.

"When you're an accountant, no one is really interested in your debits and credits or talking about your day," he said.

"But now people are much more interested in my life so that's a nice change.

"No one wants to listen to an accountant but people want to listen to my story as a foster carer."

Interested? For more about becoming a foster carer visit communities.qld.gov.au.

 

How you can bring positive change to at-risk children

RIGHT now, there are 6000 children across Queensland in need of a foster carer.

Foster care organisation Key Assets Queensland director Mick Austin said children come to his group for a range of reasons, from being at risk, to their parents falling ill. He said anyone older than 25, with a spare room who can provide a safe environment to a child in need, should consider it more closely.

"There is a shortage of carers in Queensland," Mr Austin, whose own parents were foster carers, said.

"We find most people have thought about fostering t but never actually made it to the phone call or online application. "Being a foster carer isn't easy but it's hugely rewarding."

Mr Austin said his organisation looked for people willing to open their hearts and homes but also those who were sensitive to children's needs, had patience and were resilient.

"Imagine children who have have had negative life experiences," Mr Austin said.

"What we consider to be the norm, may not be the norm for them, so their behaviour might push people's boundaries. But children are children and they are the same the world over.

Our organisation offers 24/7 support."

Find out more at iwanttofoster.com.au or call 1800 WE CARE.

Topics:  foster care foster carers ipswich

Ipswich Queensland Times
