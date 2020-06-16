Menu
Single vehicle accident overnight

Darren Hallesy
16th Jun 2020 7:13 AM
EMERGENCY crews were called to a single vehicle accident last night in Yamanto. 

Paramedics including critical care and the high acuity response unit assessed one male in his twenties following a single-vehicle into pole on Berry Street at 10.04pm.

The patient was entrapped in the vehicle, requiring the assistance of emergency services to free him and was later transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a serious condition with significant lower limb injuries and a head injury.

There were no other incidents in the Ipswich region overnight.

In your morning weather update, today will be mostly sunny with a high of 25 degrees before possible showers set in for the next few days. On the upside, overnight temperatures will hover around to 9 to 10 degree mark. 

