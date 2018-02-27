How Nike sneaker led to alleged Iranian drug ring

Police will tell the court Maleki was leaving his home wearing just one shoe. Picture: Facebook

A SINGLE Nike sneaker allegedly lost in a carpark scuffle over a drug deal has led to a Cinderella ending for police investigating a major ice ring allegedly involving Iranian refugees.

Officers found the right-footed black-and-white shoe in the Coles carpark at Asquith along with a torn plastic bag containing methamphetamine and a knitted skull cap. Each contain the DNA of Ali Maleki, police allege in a fact sheet to be tendered to court.

Police allege the items were discarded after Maleki and an accomplice were ambushed by three other men during a drug deal last August captured on CCTV and dashcam footage.

Police will tell the court Maleki was later seen exiting his home in a unit complex adjoining the carpark wearing just one shoe - a matching Nike - on his left foot.

As revealed in The Daily Telegraph yesterday Maleki and his wife Yosra Rabieh, who both fled to Australia by boat in 2013, are now facing drug trafficking charges after police raided their home and allegedly found over 2kg of ice hidden in their pre-school aged daughter's bedroom cupboard.

They also allegedly recovered another 30kg of ice worth a total of $16.5 million and $264,000 in cash.

Another Iranian refugee, Hassan Mohkamkar, who also lived at the same block of units in Bouvardia St, has been charged with accessory after the fact to supplying drugs in connection with the raid.

Officers became aware of the Iranian refugees after a low-level dealer busted in Waterloo last March referred to his supplier as the driver or "Beirut".

Police allege that in the botched drug deal last August Maleki and his would-be buyer got into a fight when the Iranian got into his purchaser's white Holden Cruze to complete the deal.

The fight spilt out into the carpark, with Maleki allegedly being put in a headlock and almost 1kg of ice falling onto the asphalt from the Aldi shopping bag police allege he used to carry it.

During the fight, a second bag of ice was thrown over an adjacent fence into Maleki's backyard, the facts allege. His wife and Mohkamkar later went to look for the bag with a torch, police allege.

A seemingly normal couple, Ali Maleki and Yosra Rabieh - who came from Iran as refugees in May 2013 - raised their two daughters, aged one and three, in the northern Sydney unit.

A neighbour of the family, Iman Aziminejad, told The Daily Telegraph the two little girls had gone to stay with Maleki's brother.

Since last week's raid and subsequent arrests the couple's car spaces have been empty after the luxury Lexus and Mercedes-Benz cars they drove were seized by police.

