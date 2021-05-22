Single mum fuming after $1000 fine

A single mum has been left fuming after being hit with $1000 in fines after being pulled over for a random breath test.

"My eyes look really swollen, yes, that's because I've been crying," Cellina, 20, said in a TikTok video.

The mum from Bankstown said she was pulled over while driving to pick up her daughter from daycare.

"I'm gonna tell you what happened to me about an hour ago. I've never been fined for anything. I've never been pulled over. I've had breath tests and RBT, but that's it," she said.

"I ended up walking out with a $1000 fine - I got two fines, I lost five demerit points. All because I had my bluetooth attached," she said.

Cellina said she started crying during her interaction with the police officer.

The mum said she had no idea having the attachment was an offence, and pointed out if she'd had a more expensive car with a bluetooth connection, she wouldn't have been fined.

"My daughter doesn't stop crying unless her Ariana Grande song is playing over and over again."

"Not everyone can afford these flashy cars which just come with s**t connected to your phone."

Mobile phones are only permitted to be used to play music or audio when they don't require the driver to touch any part of the phone.

Restricted drivers including P Platers are not permitted to use mobile phones at all, even with hands-free bluetooth connections.

She continued that her daughter often wriggled her arm free of her seatbelt, which she said a lot of parents could probably "relate to".

But the officer told her the straps were "not attached properly".

"If I had all of these charges and I was actually doing something wrong, fair enough.

"But if your mum, or your daughter or your sister got pulled over, wouldn't you want the cop to treat them nicely?"

"At the end of the day you need to know who you're giving these fines out to," Cellina said.

"Do you know I'm 20 years old and I'm a single mum, and I work my a**e off every single day, and I can't even afford to feed myself," she said.

"Did you know that? No you did not know that. How could you possibly know that."

The mum said she thought the officer could "do better" and "be kinder".

