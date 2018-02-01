Menu
'It took six attempts': Single mum's 10-month NBN wait

Hayden Johnson
by

IT TOOK six attempts for National Broadband Network technicians to connected a single mother's internet, ending a 10-month wait.

Last month Amanda Shuyn revealed the financial loss and difficulty after workers consistently failed to arrive at appointments to have her Bundamba home connected.

Adding to the frustration of waiting for the NBN, Ms Shuyn's home was left without internet when the old copper line was switched off.

The lack of connection affected the study of her eight-year-old son - who already had learning disabilities.

But the battle ended in late-January when technicians arrived and installed the NBN - after six attempts.

"It got done and I finally have internet and a very happy eight-year old," Ms Shuyn said.

"We've started a new school and he's started receiving his school homework.

"Hopefully now he'll be able to access all the options he needs."

Ms Shuyn says "time will tell" whether the result of Australia's largest infrastructure project will be worth the wait.

"It worked straight away so there were no connection hiccups which was good," she said.

"Time will tell

"I haven't had a lot of opportunities to get on anything like Netflix - I've been busy with work.

"Having access to emails has been good."

While her own work is important, Ms Shuyn admitted her greatest pleasure was watching her son once again being able to access the internet.

"He's happy he's got it and he can access some of his applications that require the internet," she said.

"If he's happy, I'm happy."

Ms Shuyn thanked the office of Federal Member for Blair Shayne Neumann and the QT for help getting the network connected.

This year about 26,500 properties are expected to be connected to the NBN.

