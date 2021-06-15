Single dad’s drug battle after wife reported missing

A COURT has heard how a dad busted with two grams of the drug ice and caught offering to supply cannabis turned to drugs after battling with injury and the disappearance of his wife.

An Ipswich court heard the tradesman was left to raise his three children alone and had not heard from his wife since.

Details emerged when Paul Micheelsen went before Ipswich Magistrates Court for sentence on 18 charges.

Paul Bjarne Micheelsen, 41, a carpenter from Redbank Plains, pleaded guilty to 18 charges including four counts of drug possession; possession of dangerous drug exceeds schedule 1 but less than schedule 4 (methylamphetamine) two counts of supplying the drug cannabis; three counts of being in possession of weapons; not having authority to possess explosives (ammunition); and not endorsed to possess restricted drug.

Prosecutor Sergeant Nicholas Turnbull said the methylamphetamine charge involved at least two grams.

Defence lawyer Dylan Hans said it was accepted that a jail term of 9-12 months was an appropriate penalty.

He said Micheelsen had already received the benefit of the court twice extending the period of operation for an existing jail term.

Mr Hans told the court his client’s life took a turn for the worse in 2017 after he suffered a back injury and his partner left suddenly.

“He does not know where she is. She has been reported missing,” Mr Hans said.

“The combination of the issues led into drug use that escalated.

“It is extremely unfortunate. He hasn’t dealt with it in a very good way.”

The court heard Micheelsen had also been treated for anxiety and depression.

“It has been very difficult. He has been using cannabis and methylamphetamine as a way for him to deal with all the stress he has been going through,” Mr Hans said.

Magistrate Leanne Scoines said the offences took place between September last year and February this year.

She took into account the circumstances and Micheelsen’s personal issues, that he was getting drug counselling, and was regarded in references as being a hands-on dad.

“You are on a slippery-slope with your course of behaviour and I hope this is now upwards,” she said.

“Prison is warranted but not required this time to go into custody.”

Micheelsen was sentenced to 12-months in jail with immediate parole.

