Single dad comes up trumps

LUCKY DAD: Hans Tulleners of Gailes celebrates winning $2500 worth of gift cards in the Ipswich City Pride competition with QT editor Shannon Newley.

THE timing was perfect for the second winner of the City Pride promotion, which has seen a single dad go home $2500 richer.

Buying a pair of work shorts for his job as a school cleaner at Ipswich Work & Safety in Bundamba was a stroke of genius in the end for Hans Tulleners.

"I went in to the shop and the lady at the counter said 'do you want to enter?'

"'I'm not bothered' I said, but she insisted on me filling out the entry form,” Hans said. "I guess I'll have to go back and buy her a drink now.”

Hans has spent most of his life in Ipswich, after his parents moved here from Holland in 1969.

Today, the single dad still lives in the area, with his two teenage children.

"Both kids are in school and university, so this money will go towards a great Christmas,” he said.

"I never win things. I think I won $5 at a fair when I was about 10, that's the only time I've won anything in my life, so this was a great surprise.”

Hans enjoys living in Ipswich, and always shops locally when he can.

"I love the fact Ipswich still feels like a country town. Brisbane used to have that feeling, but it has lost it now. I hope Ipswich doesn't lose that feeling.”

