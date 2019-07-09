Singing group seeks new voices to join them

TALENTED: Singers from Fusion Arts Inc performed at the Ipswich Festival in April.

A LAUNCH party will be held this week to celebrate the formation of a new performance group in Ipswich.

Fusion Arts Inc is a group where children and adults can improve and expand their singing, dancing and musical theatre skills and techniques.

The group was formed earlier this year and has already had several public performances, including the Ipswich Festival in April.

Fusion Arts Inc president Amanda White is hoping people who are interested in theatre will head along to Tighty Whities on Thursday, July 11 from 6-9pm.

"We are a group for everyone," Mrs White said.

"We have four different components. The first one is fusion munchkins which is for children aged 4-7, fusion kids which is for those aged 7-14 and fusion 122, which is for 15-22-year-olds.

"We also have fusion taxi, which is an open group for all the parent taxi drivers who want to have a go at singing as well.

"There is a lot of talented people here in Ipswich, and we want to ensure they stay involved in the arts."

The group practices at Studio 188.

Fusion Arts Inc is led by two experienced musical directors, Krystel Spark and Diana Maynard.

Ms Spark has a Associate of Music Australia in Voice and was a finalist in the 2019 Young Ipswich Citizen of the Year. She is also a singing teacher at Performance Plus Dance centre and the co-convenor of the Ipswich Music Eisteddfod.

Ms Maynard is a music teacher with her AMusA in piano, Bachelor of Music Performance and ATCL in musical theatre.

To attend the launch party, search Fusion Arts Inc on Facebook and click on attending.

If you are interested in joining email fusionarts ipswich@gmail.com.