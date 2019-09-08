Singing Bluebirds play finals' tune

CRUNCH TIME: Swifts forward Mitchell Molloy meets the Goodna defence head-on in yesterday's 26-24 Rugby League Ipswich A-Grade preliminary final win at the North Ipswich Reserve.

A STIRRING rendition of the Swifts' song rang out across the North Ipswich Reserve after the mighty Bluebirds upstaged Goodna 26-24 to reach the grand final in their 100th season.

It was a Swifts' performance characterised by unrelenting defence and a commitment to each other.

Inspirational Swifts captain Jake O'Doherty said it was an unreal feeling to have led the club to the verge of glory in what was an important milestone year.

"I think everyone is a bit shocked at the moment,” he said.

"The boys are taking it all in.

"It is unbelievable.”

Emotions overflowed in the dressing room after Swifts hung on in a finish where tensions hit boiling point as both teams fought tooth and nail for the remaining playoff berth.

Having expended all of their interchanges, the Bluebirds were reduced to 12 men for the last seven minutes when a player went down injured.

Almost immediately Goodna kicked a 40/20 and went on the attack.

In a last ditch effort to save their premiership campaign, they threw everything they could muster at the line but the stoic Bluebirds held firm.

O'Doherty said it was this period typified by defensive grit which set up the victory.

He said the entire forward pack was instrumental and he praised super subs Andrew Talea and Luke O'Doherty for adding impact when injected into the action.

"The whole forward pack was amazing,” he said.

"Andrew and Luke really lifted us when they came on.

"But it was our defence on the line that showed we wanted it more. In that last seven minutes the boys really lifted. It was awesome.”

The skipper said he felt the Bluebirds had been building towards something special during the run to the finals and he could not be prouder of everyone involved in the club as a whole.

"For the last four or five weeks we've hit our straps,” he said. "We've really come together as a unit.”

O'Doherty said he watched Brothers' semi-final win over the Eagles and had been impressed with the control they showed but Swifts approached the decider quietly confident.

"Brothers have been the benchmark,” he said.

"We'll work hard this week to prepare.”

Swifts coach Damian O'Donohue said though he was happy to have eliminated the dangerous Goodna side to qualify for the big dance, he felt for opposing mentor Corey Kirk and his team, which was without two of its best at the business end, including Ono So'oialo and Zach Lemberg.

"I'm super proud of my boys,” O'Donohue said.

"They wanted to perform and be there next week, and they played accordingly.”

O'Donohue said he had aimed to make the grand final since he started coaching and was thrilled to have achieved the goal but would need to ensure players remained composed in the lead up.

"It will be a huge achievement if we can claim the premiership in the club's 100th year,” he said.

"But we can't get ahead of ourselves. Brothers want to win just as much as we do. It will be another hard slog.”

State of Play

RLI A-Grade preliminary final: Swifts Bluebirds 26 (Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku, Harold Mosby, Robert Fletcher, Paetou Samatua, Derek Hemopo tries; Ratunaisa Vatuinaruku 3 goals) def Goodna Eagles 24 (Brett Kelly, Eteuati O'Brien, Perry Ioane, Tristan Sami tries; Brett Kelly 3 goals).