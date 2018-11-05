Sing along with Carols at Robelle Domain

The Orion Springfield Central Carols at Robelle Domain Parklands drew a record crowd last year.

CAROLS at Robelle Domain will go ahead as planned this year.

Chair of the Carols and former councillor, David Morrison, has confirmed the free carols night will be held on December 8.

Mr Morrison said Springfield City Group had come on board as naming partner for the event which is presented by the Greater Springfield Combined Churches.

"Each sponsor is very much appreciated as the Carols could not happen without them,” Mr Morrison said.

The Carols at Robelle Domain will commence with a pre program at 5.30pm and the main program at 6.15 pm.

The night will be themed a night of wonders - a far away Christmas and will conclude with a fireworks display at 8.30pm.

Glow products will be on sale on the night with all proceeds going to support chaplains in local schools.

Food stalls will be available from 5pm and a free ice block for everyone at the end of the night supplied by McGrath Estate Agents Springfield.

Also going ahead as planned is two nights of free carols at the Shiloh Church.

The Western Gateway Christmas Carols will be held on December 14 and 15.

With inclusions such as Santa, live animals, prize giveaways, Christmas carols, and a spectacular fireworks finale, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Santa arrives at 6pm by helicopter (Friday Night), and the carols program will start at 7pm.

Glow products, food and drink will be available for sale, BYO blanket and chairs.

This is a family friendly, alcohol free event located at the Shiloh Church Outdoor Amphitheatre, 72 Redbank Plains Rd, Goodna