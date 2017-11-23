Sing along with carols at Redbank Plains

SUPPORT: Cr Sheila Ireland (middle) gives LiveCity Church representatives Rob James and Candice James a cheque to sponsor Christmas Carols at Redbank Plains.

SUPPORT: Cr Sheila Ireland (middle) gives LiveCity Church representatives Rob James and Candice James a cheque to sponsor Christmas Carols at Redbank Plains.

FINALLY Redbank Plains residents can sing along at a Christmas carols event of their own.

Redbank Plains Recreation Reserve will come alive on December 10 with the free event for all ages.

Ipswich City Councillor Sheila Ireland said this year would be a first for community carols in Redbank Plains.

"It's quite exciting for the suburb. Once people realise something is on I'm hoping it will have a lot of support,” she said.

LiveCity Chruch are organising the event and Cr Ireland has helped with a donation from council and getting permits approved.

"They're a small group of people that have this idea, they're doing the hard work to put the concert on.

"I'm hoping that the word will spread.”

Cr Ireland said while Redbank Plains was the largest suburb in Ipswich it had the least entertainment options.

"It's great to bring the joy of Christmas to life for this free event.

"This year we now have our own community carols, finally!

"I love events like this because they really spread the joy of Christmas, and lifts community spirit, and really is fun for the family,” she said.

LiveCity Church are the presenters of this epic Christmas event, which is promising jumping castles, face painting and other activities from 5pm, with carols kicking off at 6:30pm, a visit from Santa and an amazing fireworks display.

LiveCity Church's Pastor Paul Pardede said it would be a night to remember.

"The Carols provides many opportunities to create memories with your kids, showcase new and local talent, meet neighbours and connect with your community,” he said.

"We want this brand new carols event, to be a fun experience for young and old.”

Bring blankets, chairs and your best singing voice. Food and drinks will be on sale.