QLD FIRST: Simulator lifts aspiring pilots to cloud nine

LIFE FLIGHT: First year aviation student Mardy Tritton with vice-chancellor Professor Geraldine MacKenzie in the new USQ Springfield flight simulator.

WHEN she eventually does take to the skies for the first time, first year aviation student Mardy Tritton will hopefully feel a sense of deja-vu.

The USQ Springfield student is just one of the uni's future pilots taking advantage of a new state-of-the-art flight simulator.

Launched on Friday, the simulator is based on the Boeing 737-800 airliner, and is the only one of its type at a Queensland university.

It is considered the ultimate training device, and Ms Tritton couldn't agree more.

"This has increased my passion for flying 10-fold," Ms Tritton said.

"I now know this is 100% what I want to do because I know how it feels and what it's like to fly."

The simulator puts students behind the controls of a Boeing aircraft, getting them into real-life flying scenarios to make them better equipped to deal with the real thing.

Capable of replicating an entire flight, the simulator enables training for take-off and landing, day and night flying in normal, abnormal and emergency situations, as well as various weather conditions.

USQ Chancellor John Dornbusch, Vice-Chancellor Professor Geraldine Mackenzie and QantasLink Chief Operating Officer Jenny Chamberlain were on hand for the official opening of the new simulator on Friday.

With more than half-a-million new commercial airline pilots needed across the globe over the next 20 years according to Boeing, the flight simulator meets an identified need in pilot training and enhances the quality of aviation education and training within the USQ Bachelor of Aviation program.

Professor Mackenzie said the world-class simulator cost $1 million.

"This simulator is the ultimate training device for aspiring pilots and is indicative of USQ's ongoing commitment to invest in and deliver the highest standard of teaching and learning facilities," Prof Mackenzie said.

"Featuring the most up-to-date equipment and technology in the world, the simulator provides our aviation students with the most realistic multi-crew simulated training in an aircraft cockpit, putting us at the cutting edge of aviation.

"This ensures those who undertake the Flight Operations major are well prepared and equipped with the specialised knowledge and technical skills that are essential when they look to gain their commercial pilot licence during the second year of their degree."