Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Gatton Coles Supermarket. Picture: Dominic Elsome
Gatton Coles Supermarket. Picture: Dominic Elsome
News

Simply unacceptable: Coles shopper abuses staff member in checkout queue

Hugh Suffell
6th Nov 2020 6:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

YET another case of supermarket abuse appeared in the Gatton Magistrates Court on Monday.

Matthew Summers, a 25 year-old man from Gatton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a security guard at Coles Gatton on April 24, 2020.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the court that the security guard asked Summers to maintain social distancing at the self-service checkout queue which caused a disagreement between the two men.

Sgt Windsor said CCTV showed Summers repeatedly pushing the security officer, who stepped in to help another staff member who had already asked Summers to distance himself from other customers with force.

Summers’ lawyer told the court his client suffers from mental health issues and had an anxiety attack on the morning of the incident.

In his sentencing, Magistrate Lee said, “I don’t know why people don’t just comply with the COVID regulations” describing Summers’ behaviour as “completely inappropriate” despite his personal condition.

Summers was fined $1000 referred to SPER. No conviction recorded.

More Stories

coles gatton gatton magistrates court lockyer valley crime
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Chat turns into horror date after teen encounters groper

        Premium Content Chat turns into horror date after teen encounters groper

        News A man sexually assaulted a teenage woman after arranging to meet her at a shopping centre

        ‘A wound that will never heal’: Dad mourns boat victim

        Premium Content ‘A wound that will never heal’: Dad mourns boat victim

        News A young mother tragically killed in a boat crash on the Brisbane River yesterday...

        Ready to sell: $10.5M retail precinct hits market

        Premium Content Ready to sell: $10.5M retail precinct hits market

        Property A massive business district is up for sale, includes a twist for buyers

        ‘Living legend’: At 82, Dell is still imparting wisdom

        Premium Content ‘Living legend’: At 82, Dell is still imparting wisdom

        Education She has worked in education for 65 years and guided generations of students into...