Yamanto's a slice of Australian suburban living at its best

1st Sep 2018 12:00 AM
YAMANTO is a quiet, leafy suburb attracting young families looking for lifestyle and affordable housing.

It's a slice of Australian suburban living at its best.

With a closely-connected community, Yamanto is home to about 4000 people - both new and older residents.

Just 10 minutes to Ipswich's CBD, the suburb has great transport links and easy access to the highway.

"New housing estates are attracting young families and Yamanto is close to Ripley with all of its fabulous shops and commercial developments," Corey Martin, from NGU Real Estate Ripley, said.

"There are lots of tradies now calling Yamanto home as well as young families with children aged from 0-9 years.

"The RAAF Base at Amberley is close by, the Yamanto Shopping Centre has great facilities with a Woolworths and specialty shops, there's also tavern and the Amberley District State School.

"Yamanto also has a lovely nature reserve and lots of green parks."

Mr Martin said there was a lovely community feel in the suburb with a Facebook page where locals posted to every day.

"It's just a lovely place to live," he said.

Yamanto real estate is still very affordable with the average price of a three-to-

 

four-bedroom house selling for about $360,000.

The top end of the market is also within reach for many with a price tag of just over $500,000.

Mr Martin said investors looking to purchase in Yamanto would not be disappointed.

"There's been good returns here since 2013 and there is definitely a market for rental properties," Mr Martin said.

"Yamanto probably has a mix of 50 percent owner/occupiers and 50 percent rentals."

 

SPOTLIGHT ON YAMANTO

 

MEDIAN PROPERTY PRICE

HOUSE

 

UNIT

$360,000

                BUY

n/a

n/a

               RENT

n/a

 

 

CAPITAL GROWTH

Change in median sales price in:

Past 3 months

-1.6%

12 months

1.4%

3 years

-13.3%

5 years

5.9%

Annually (10 years)

1.1%

 

 

 

AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAYS ON MARKET (HOUSES)

36 days

 

 

 

AVERAGE HOLD PERIOD

10.1 years

 

 

 

GROSS RENTAL YIELD

Houses

5.1%

Units

n/a

 

 

 

DEMOGRAPHICS

Population

4906

Average weekly household income

$1683

Median age

32

