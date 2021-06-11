Simple ways to declutter your wardrobe

Home organisation gurus Briar and Dave Strutton lift the lid on domestic wardrobe wars to inspire others to sort out their clutter.

When a decommissioned bus is the solution to one's wardrobe overflow issues, it's a good indication things are a bit out of hand.

Home organisation experts and Howards Storage World franchisees Dave and Briar Strutton have been running shared wardrobe workshops, something that has significantly grown in popularity following extended lockdowns.

They teach everyday Aussies how to stop wardrobe wars and keep peace in their bedrooms.

"A woman's husband had bought her a bus and it sat in the driveway, and that was for the overflow of her clothes. She admitted to this in one of our workshops," Mr Strutton said.

Dave and Briar Strutton run wardrobe organisation workshops in South Australia. Picture: Supplied

The couple have made it their mission to show Australians how easy it is to keep the peace at home with simple storage solutions.

"I think people are quite hungry for information on how to create order in their homes and that's become more apparent with people being at home in the last 12 months but also with shows that have been absolutely enormous, like Marie Kondo's show on Netflix," Ms Strutton said.

Decluttering is the first step to finding order in your bedroom.

"We do only wear 20 per cent of our clothes 80 per cent of the time and if you are struggling for space and order within the wardrobe, you do need to have a serious look at what you've got and declutter," Mr Strutton said.

"Take stock of what you've got and prioritise the essentials."

Colour code within each category and use the rainbow colour order as it’s easy to remember and aesthetically appealing. Picture: iStock

For the Struttons, having their own wardrobe in order has improved the flow of their mornings in particular.

"I'm very thankful that I do have a wife who is a very organised person," Mr Strutton said.

"I walk into the wardrobe in the morning and I just know where everything is going to be.

"I grab my jocks, I grab my socks, my pants and my shirt and it's done. It's just such a simple process.

Ms Strutton said: "It makes mornings, particularly when you have kids, a much simpler process.

"The flow of the morning just works and it's very rare that any of us walk out the door frazzled or stressed."

SIMPLE TIPS FROM THE STRUTTONS

ALWAYS GROUP LIKE WITH LIKE: Hang as much of your clothing as possible and keep similar styles together, group in categories such as jeans, trousers and shirts.

Colour code within each category and use the rainbow colour order as it's easy to remember and aesthetically appealing.

Minimise dead space. Picture: iStock

ALWAYS USE THE 'ONE IN ONE OUT' RULE: When buying a new piece of clothing ensure that you remove an old item before replacing it with your latest purchase. Your wardrobe should only contain the items that you currently wear. Seasonal items such as boots and heavy jackets should be stored in vacuum sealed bags, boxes or tubs when not required. NEVER FILL YOUR WARDROBE: Aiming for 90 per cent full or less keeps items accessible and visible and also improves airflow.

NEVER STORE DIRTY CLOTHES: Soiled and stained clothing should go straight in the laundry hamper for washing to keep wardrobes free of dust, moisture and creepy-crawlies. Plastic dry-cleaning bags and wire coat hangers should also be banished from your wardrobe. Storing your clothing appropriately will prolong its wearable life and reduce the need to buy more.

ASPECTS OF A THOUGHTFULLY DESIGNED WARDROBE

HIGH CEILINGS: This can allow for three levels of hanging so you can store less-frequently used items, such as formal wear, on the top rail.

Create a shoe library. Picture: iStock

A SHOE LIBRARY: Storing shoes in clear acrylic boxes keeps them clean, together and visible.

JEWELLERY STORAGE: Pinning a large cork board to a spare wall in the wardrobe allows for tangle-free hanging space.

SHALLOW DRAWERS: Keep small items, like socks and underwear, visible and accessible. Dividers can assist with this as well.

DEEPER DRAWERS: Items such as jeans and jumpers can be stored using the Marie Kondo upright folding technique to prevent them from being buried under mounds of clothing.

GLIDING PANT RACKS: Used to neatly hang trousers, providing good visibility and easy access.

Originally published as Simple ways to declutter your wardrobe