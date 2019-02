SIMPLE DIFFERENCE: Managed Solutions managing director Kev Harm has signed up to the Community Camera Alliance.

POLICE are urging more residents and business owners to get on board with a program that can provide crucial evidence to aid in criminal investigations.

The Community Camera Alliance, an initiative first started by Mackay police, was launched in Ipswich in August of 2017.

Those with closed circuit television cameras on their property are being called on to register its location with police to provide them with a clearer picture of what areas in the community are under surveillance.

Ipswich Crime Prevention Unit Officer in Charge Sergeant Nadine Webster said the program aims to maximise the efficiency of investigative resources and minimise the loss of potential evidence.

Locating cameras across the police district can be time consuming and resource intensive but is considered crucial, particularly in the case of serious investigations.

Ipswich police are asking for more people to sign up to the voluntary program in an effort to prevent crime and make the community safer.

Just under 100 businesses and private residences have signed up so far.

"CCTV has become a crucial investigative tool in modern day policing,” she said.

"The footage is regularly used to investigate and solve often serious crimes. It is invaluable when it's used as evidence.

"CCTV provides an unquestionable account as to the identity of offenders.

"It records exactly what they've done, how they've done it, what they were wearing, what their (modus operandi) was and if they had any weapons. (Having footage) can reduce the investigation time, resulting in a swifter outcome.”

Once signed up, police would only contact CCTV camera owners if it was in relation to an investigation and participants can opt out at any time.

For Managed Solutions owner Kev Harm, the decision to register was a no-brainer.

"We've already got the CCTV right throughout the building so it was easy to extend the functionality of it,” he said.

"There's no cost and no real inconvenience to be signed up for it. It means a resource that I've already got there works for the benefit of the community.

"Everybody wins.”

He knows first hand how effective it can be.

Footage from CCTV cameras set up at an one his offices in Brisbane helped police arrest an offender within a day.

To register, visit the MyPolice website or pick up a brochure at a police station or by contacting the Crime Prevention Unit on 3817 1351.