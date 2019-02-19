Simple kit detected tradie's hidden cancer threat

HIDDEN THREAT: Col Considine is encoraging others to use bowel scan kits after he survived a cancer scare.

HIDDEN THREAT: Col Considine is encoraging others to use bowel scan kits after he survived a cancer scare. Cordell Richardson

IF IT weren't for the persistence of his wife, the bowel cancer that was slowly developing inside tradesman Col Considine might have gone unnoticed until it was too late.

The 55-year-old Laidley father of four offered up the typical bravado when a bowel screening kit first turned up at his door five years ago.

"I threw it away and didn't think much of it,” he said.

"When the second one arrived last year my wife put it next to the bed and just kept asking about it. And I could think was that it was a waste of time, because I didn't feel sick at all.”

What many people fail to realise is that bowel cancer generally develops very slowly, with patients showing no symptoms until it has grown significantly.

In the end, Mr Considine was glad his wife was so persistent. When he finally did the test he received a letter advising him to see a doctor immediately.

A colonoscopy confirmed something was going on in his bowel.

"They removed three or four polyps and then there was this other lump that they had to get a specialist to look at,” he said.

"I was referred to the Wesley Hospital where they removed about 300mm of my bowel.”

The Level 1 bowel cancer that was removed was found at the right time, and at this point, Mr Considine has a clean bill of health.

But it all could have been different if he didn't use his bowel scanning kit.

It is estimated about 60 per cent of eligible Queenslanders don't complete the free kit.

Queensland Health executive director of Preventive Health Kaye Pulsford said the latest data, released by the Australian Institute for Health and Welfare, shows out of the 800,858 Queenslanders who were sent the kits in 2016-17, only 326,441 completed and returned them.

"When compared to the previous year, Queensland's participation rate has remained steady, with less than half a percent increase on the 2015-16 participation rate,” she said.

Ms Pulsford said about 90 percent of bowel cancers can be successfully treated if detected early.

"Bowel cancer is one of the most common cancers in both men and women, but it's also one of the most treatable cancers if found early,” she said.

"The screening kit is delivered straight to your door - the only steps you need to take is completing the test during your next visit to the toilet, and posting it back using the pre-paid envelope that comes with the kit.”

Mr Considine said he was now a convert to the cause and was encouraging his mates out on the job site to use their scanning kit.

"Blokes keep telling me that they can't afford to be off work if there is something wrong, so it is almost as if they don't want to know,” he said.

Andrew Korner