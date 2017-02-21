Simon under pressure to open up in MAFS Ipswich visit

SIMON McQuillan and his TV bride Alene Khatcherian faced another big test to their relationship during the groom's home visit on Tuesday night's episode.

The Booval truck manufacturer took his partner to his bachelor pad for an insight into his lifestyle.

Alene moved in with Simon for a week to experience life in Ipswich, but the Sydney nurse wasn't quite keen on a country experience he had in store for her.

Simon's dream is to own a farm of his own, so he took Alene to milk some cows.

It was a tad out of her comfort zone.

But Alene wasn't the only one under pressure as her concerns about Simon not opening up continue.

Alene's friend broaches the topic with Simon but he gets increasingly frustrated by the pressure he is under to express his feelings.