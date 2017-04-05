25°
Entertainment

Simon tells story of love and life on TV

5th Apr 2017 12:00 PM
NEW MAN: Ipswich Married at First Site star Simon McQuillan.
NEW MAN: Ipswich Married at First Site star Simon McQuillan. Rob Williams

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE the blockbuster run at the top of the ratings may have come to an end, life goes on for Simon after his experience on Married At First Sight.

Simon sat down with QT Magazine and told his story in full.

He talks openly about growing up in the Ipswich region, his health battle, family, the search for love, and how his experience on the show not only matched him up with possibly the love of his life, but taught him about living life on your own terms.

"I thought it was only going to be about four weeks for filming, but it turned into two months,” Simon said. "And then blew out to two-and-a-half months.

"It's still going now, I get calls saying can you do an interview here, or there, can you fly to Sydney for something?

"I never did this to find stardom. I did it to meet someone as I was sick of being single.

"I tried online dating, even Tinder, but to be honest with you a slap across the face would have been better because I never got any interest,” Simon said.

Read the full story in your all-new QT Magazine, FREE with your Queensland Times this Saturday!

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  at first married sight

Summer snow job for RAAF

Summer snow job for RAAF

Amberley pilot tells of Antarctic challenge

Pauline asked to change party name from One Nation

NAME CHANGE?: Senator Pauline Hanson is being asked to change the name of One Nation.

Reader wants to reclaim the One Nation name

Master on Les Mis auditions

TALENT SEARCH: Panellists Brenda Ryan, Murray Keidge and Robert Clark listen to auditions for Les Miserables at the Metro Hotel Ipswich International.

Broadway voice calls shots

$900 million Wivenhoe works will protect 300,000 people

An unprecedented volume of water was released from Wivenhoe Dam this month and with tropical cyclone Anthony reformed, Premier Anna Bligh has reactivated the state’s disaster management group.

Plan to raise dam walls by four metres part of ongoing safety works

Local Partners

Golf day expands community role

AS Western Pride Football Club continues to build its profile on the field, it's off the field where the Ipswich-based organisation is also making progress.

LISTEN: Daring rescue saves Ipswich family from flood waters

LUCKY ESCAPE: Donald Craigie and Marilyn Swan of Springfield Lakes nearly drowned in flood waters.

Ipswich father thought he and his family would drown in floodwaters

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: What's on this week

Things to do in Ipswich

Five things to this weekend

THANK-YOU: Denmans Party Hire is having a farewell event for the current owners to say goodbye.

What's on across Ipswich

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

Master on Les Mis auditions

Broadway voice calls shots

MOVIE REVIEW: new Smurfs adventure is a candy-coloured blast

A scene from the movie Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Animated action-oriented reboot is a sight for sore eyes.

Simon tells story of love and life on TV

NEW MAN: Ipswich Married at First Site star Simon McQuillan.

"I was sick of being single”

CHiPS savaged by critics: ‘squalid, incoherent catastrophe’

Michael Pena and Dax Shepard in a scene from the movie CHiPS.

No one wants to waste their cash on an absolute stinker.

MOVIE REVIEW: Ghost in the Shell honours its anime roots

Scarlett Johansson plays The Major in the movie Ghost in the Shell.

SCARLETT Johansson is excellent in clever tribute to cult manga.

Kyle Sandilands blasts Markle’s sister

Samantha Grant — Meghan Markle’s half sister.

SHOCK jock hangs up on Meghan Markle’s sister during interview.

Married at First Sight: ‘We’re all too scared to say it’

Susan Rawlings says she’s concerned about the effects reality shows have on contestants.

Contestants and family members are concerned about MAFS's impact.

OWNERS INSTRUCTIONS ARE TO SELL AT AUCTION!

23 Greenway Circuit, Mount Ommaney 4074

Town House 4 2 2 Auction 07/04/2017...

This contemporary townhouse is located in one of Brisbane's best residencies. With all the amenities you would normally associate with a luxury resort this home...

17 HA + LGE HOME- RENOVATE AND REAP THE REWARDS

1850 Ipswich-Boonah Road, Limestone Ridges 4305

House 3 2 5 UNDER CONTRACT!

Are you looking for an acreage lifestyle property with potential to renovate and add value? If the answer is yes, then you must consider this! The current...

BRING YOUR BOAT, CARAVAN, BUSINESS AND EXTENDED FAMILY!

24 Beechwood Drive, Yamanto 4305

House 4 1 3 $389,000

This huge four genuine bedroom family home has to be the best value for money buy in the prime suburb of Yamanto. Unlike all the other homes it has gigantic...

759SQM Zoned Medium Density WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $295,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential this solid Chamferboard home presents as an...

RENOVATION PERFECTION ON A BIG BLOCK

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

CHARACTER QUEENSLANDER WITH INNER-CITY ADDRESS !!

11 Wellen Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 1 $289,000 Neg

HERE it is… a beautiful little Queenslander, with a block over 800 square metres, all under 300k !! Located in a quiet little street of Bundamba, and being only...

Prime Corner Block Location

152 Brisbane Road, Booval 4304

Commercial Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial ... Auction Venue:...

Situated on the busy Brisbane Road is this sought after tenanted commercial property with fantastic exposure on a 651m2 block. andbull; Zoning of MCO1S Major...

ASTUTE INVESTORS TAKE NOTE

5/63 South Station Road, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $219,00

SITUATED SO CLOSE TO EVERYTHING INCLUDING A MAJOR SHOPPING CENTRE AND RAIL MAKES THIS A GREAT INVESTMENT PROPERTY IF NEEDED. WITH A RENTAL APPRAISAL OF $260 PER...

POSITION! POSITION! POSITION!

4/14A Macquarie Street, Booval 4304

Unit 2 1 1 $215,000

If it is time to leave home, we have found a great place to start that won’t break the bank. Located in a great position close and handy to Booval Fair shopping...

STAND ALONE DUPLEX WITH FANTASTIC POSITION

2/247 South Station Road, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 1 $265,000

Perfect for those that would like to maintain their independence, but don't want the maintenance of a large block or don't want to live in a complex. Positioned in...

Traffic woes at Brassall HJ's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

Residents' used for U-turns

Esplanade continues to appeal

IN DEMAND: Ryan Parry of CBRE Sunshine Coast on site at the Peninsular Resort Mooloolaba that has seen $7.77million in transactions in the past 13 months.

Another juicy Mooloolaba retail investment transacted

Right on the water's edge

Deep-water property with ocean access in heart of Sunshine Coast

RBA warns on dipping into skinny housing loans

HEATED MARKET: The Reserve Bank is worried by the amount of debt Australians are prepared to take on when investing in the property market.

RBA chief warns on interest-only housing loans

FOR SALE: Sunshine Coast resort fit for royalty

LUXURIOUS SALE : Expressions of interest to buy the 361-room Novotel Twin Waters Resort are open until May 11.

Expressions of interest will be open until May 11

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!