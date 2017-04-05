Simon tells story of love and life on TV

WHILE the blockbuster run at the top of the ratings may have come to an end, life goes on for Simon after his experience on Married At First Sight.

Simon sat down with QT Magazine and told his story in full.

He talks openly about growing up in the Ipswich region, his health battle, family, the search for love, and how his experience on the show not only matched him up with possibly the love of his life, but taught him about living life on your own terms.

"I thought it was only going to be about four weeks for filming, but it turned into two months,” Simon said. "And then blew out to two-and-a-half months.

"It's still going now, I get calls saying can you do an interview here, or there, can you fly to Sydney for something?

"I never did this to find stardom. I did it to meet someone as I was sick of being single.

"I tried online dating, even Tinder, but to be honest with you a slap across the face would have been better because I never got any interest,” Simon said.

