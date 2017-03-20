29°
Simon and Alene say 'I do' all over again

Seanna Cronin
| 20th Mar 2017 9:05 PM
Alene and Simon renew their vows in a scene from Married At First Sight.
Alene and Simon renew their vows in a scene from Married At First Sight. Channel 9

BOOVAL'S Simon McQuillan has made his biggest commitment yet on Married At First Sight.

In tonight's bumper episode Simon and his TV wife Alene Khatcherian renewed their vows, signaling that they're ready to pursue a long-distance relationship outside of the 'bubble' of the TV show.

After spending a week apart at home, both Simon and Alene had to decide independently if they wanted to renew their vows or split for good.

Simon and Alene pictured during Sunday's final dinner party.
Simon and Alene pictured during Sunday's final dinner party. Channel 9

It was a tense wait for Simon, 37, as Alene, who has expressed her doubts about his ability to maintain a long-term relationship, recited her vows.

"I was thinking 'this is an easy one'," Simon told the QT.

"I thought 'I know where I stand here; I'm pretty damn sure I know what Alene's feeling' but then towards the end I was like 'Are you going to ditch me? "That's where it got spooky."

The couple exchanged a bit of cheeky banter before getting down to the serious business of reading out their vows which, luckily for Simon, matched up as two yeses.

Booval's Simon McQuillan looking happy after his vow renewal with Alene on Married At First Sight.
Booval's Simon McQuillan looking happy after his vow renewal with Alene on Married At First Sight. Channel 9

Alene described the vow renewal as more meaningful than their original wedding when they tied the knot as complete strangers.

"It's a lot more meaningful because Simon knows me and he is standing there knowing exactly who is walking down (the aisle) and who he's saying yes to," she said.

Simon said he couldn't imagine life without Alene, telling her "you are the best wife I could have asked for".

It was a fairytale ending to the episode, giving viewers are respite from weeks of dramatic dinner parties and commitment ceremonies.

Simon and Alene will now continue their relationship away from cameras, with the show's relationship experts set to catch up with them for the final stages of the experiment next week.

Topics:  channel 9 married at first sight simon mcquillan television

