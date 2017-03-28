32°
Simon and Alene going from strength to strength

Seanna Cronin
| 28th Mar 2017 8:45 PM
Simon opens up about his feelings to Alene on Married At First Sight.
Channel 9

WHILE another couple called it quits on Married At First Sight tonight, Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian are still going strong.

Cameras caught up with the loved-up couple during Alene's first weekend visit to see Simon in Ipswich.

Booval business owner Simon was clearly frustrated by the distance since leaving the confines of the TV experiment to return to normal life.

Alene visits Simon in Ipswich in a scene from Married At First Sight.
Channel 9

"I have missed Alene," he said. "I can't just call her up and say hey honey what are you doing this evening? Do you want to get some fish and chips?"

Sydney-based nurse Alene used the visit to address her concerns that Simon would retreat back into his shell at the prospect of them dating long-distance for up to a year.

"If you want to be with this person you will endure distance… of course it's not going to be enjoyable but it's doable or a year. I'd hate to see someone give up on a relationship purely because of the distance," she said over lunch.

But he was quick to allay her fears, declaring stronger feelings for her.

Alene is relieved to find Simon's feelings for her continue to grow.
Channel 9

"(My feelings have) grown a hell of a lot more since we left that place; it's getting better," he said.

"I really do like you a hell of a lot more than I did."

With the final two reunion specials scheduled to air Sunday and Monday, Simon and Alene are looking like the couple most likely to stay together.

Simon and Alene are making their long-distance relationship work.
Channel 9

After Vanessa and Andy's emotional break-up tonight, just three out of the original 10 couples remain intact and Nadia and Anthony are on the rocks.  

Married At First Sight's relationship experts don't have the greatest track record. Only two couples from the past three seasons are still together.

Simon and Alene going from strength to strength

Simon and Alene going from strength to strength

THERE'S still hope for a happily ever after on Married At First Sight thanks to Ipswich groom.

