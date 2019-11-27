Simmons’ ludicrous three-point brain fade

Ben Simmons attmpted his second three-pointer of the season on Tuesday.



AUSTRALIAN basketballer Ben Simmons' brain fade cost the Philadelphia 76ers a shot at victory during their away match against the Toronto Raptors on Tuesday.

The Sixers trailed by three points in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter, a three-pointer needed to push the game into overtime.

Simmons collected a loose ball near the halfway line, but with more than six seconds remaining on the clock, he spun around and attempted a ludicrous shot.

Inevitably, the 23-year-old missed and the Raptors scored once more in the dying seconds to end the match 101-96 victors.

Sixers fans slaughtered Simmons online for wasting the opportunity.

Ben Simmons had 5 seconds to get a better 3 point shot instead of just turning around and hoisiting up a spinning 3 point shot. — Keith Nelson Jr (@JusAire) November 26, 2019

Ben Simmons zero clock awareness — Khaled (@khaled74) November 26, 2019

Ben Simmons with 6.2 seconds remaining in a three-point game: pic.twitter.com/LDithiKIpB — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) November 26, 2019

No idea why Ben Simmons felt compelled to hoist a way-too-deep three with the clock running out, but it fell way short and #Raptors hold Joel Embiid scoreless to beat #Sixers. — Shlomo Sprung (@SprungOnSports) November 26, 2019

It was Simmons' second three-point attempt of the season, reducing his success rate to 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sixers teammate Joel Embiid was pointless for the first time in his professional career - never in an NBA or college match had this happened to the 25-year-old.

Embiid shot zero for 11, missing all four of his shots from 3-point range and all three at the free-throw line. He finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.

"I never thought I'd be here talking about zero points in an NBA game, but it is what it is," Embiid said.

"Some nights you get shots, some nights you don't. Some night you're hot, some nights you're cold."

Joel Embiid finishes with 0 points on 0-11 shooting



The only other 7 footer in the NBA since the merger in 1976 to go 0-11 or worse with 0 points 🤔



Andrew Bynum 6 seasons ago 👀#Sixers pic.twitter.com/2FYHJVRGX3 — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 26, 2019

"Wow. Embarrassing night for Joel Embiid," - Jared Goff — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) November 26, 2019

How is it possible that Joel Embiid had zero points in 32 minutes? — Anthony Coppola (@AVCoppola) November 26, 2019

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, who posted their 14th consecutive home victory over the Sixers.

OG Anunoby scored 12 points as Toronto improved their home record to 7-0.

Josh Richardson scored 25 points and Tobias Harris had 18 for the 76ers, who have not won a regular-season game in Toronto in more than seven years.

The Sixers' next fixture is at home against the Sacramento King on Thursday.