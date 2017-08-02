Similar looking election flyers not a sign of team work

NO TEAM: These flyers have appeared in Ipswich residents' letterboxes and while they look similar, and list the same street address, the two candidates are not working together.

THOUSANDS of Ipswich residents have opened their letter boxes to find election flyers from mayoral candidates Paul Rix and Jack Paff.

The flyers were printed by the same company, look very similar, list the same street address and are being distributed together.

But don't let that fool you, the two independent candidates say they are not working as any kind of team, rather it was sheer coincidence that brought them together.

Mr Rix, who works as a commercial printer, says 32,000 copies of each flyer produced by his company had either been delivered or would soon be.

He said the transaction was commercial and Mr Paff was given no discount. Mr Rix says he plans to preference Mr Paff, along with The Greens endorsed candidate Brett Morrissey.

That's off the back of a new-found friendship where the two have found commonality in political views.

Mr Paff says until he approached Mr Rix about printing his election flyers, the pair had never met.

When Mr Paff rented out the space next door to Mr Rix's business a couple of weeks ago, he was also unaware Mr Rix would run for mayor.

"About a month ago, I decided I would possibly run so I went to First National Realty and asked about a vacant shop on Blackstone Rd," Mr Paff said.

Mr Paff said while looking at the space, he also went into Mr Rix's shop to enquire about printing services.

It's coincidence these election signs belonging to Paul Rix and Jack Paff on Blackstone Road have ended up side-by-side. David Nielsen

"I'm blown away to think, here I have a shop next to another candidate. This is an absolute amazing event," Mr Paff said.

"That we happen to be in the same set of shops, and it turns out that we draw one and two (on the ballot paper)."

Mr Paff drew the lucky number one spot on the ballot paper in the draw run by the Electoral Commission Queensland on Tuesday.

Mr Rix happened to draw number two, placing the pair next to each other on the voting slip.

Mr Paff declined to share his plans on preferences.