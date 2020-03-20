Silver screen service to nip virus in bud

THE CONCEPT of the drive-in theatre might be one romanticised about from decades gone by, but a technological twist may just help a rare Ipswich gem stay ahead of the coronavirus fallout.

Tivoli Drive-In executive director Pastor Fred Muys said his team had been working overtime to develop a mobile phone app that will allow moviegoers to order meals and have them delivered to their vehicles while they enjoy the show.

In an unprecedented move to keep the cinema in-line with government restrictions on public gatherings, vehicles will also be required to park with a space between each and admission will be limited to the first 150 cars through the gate.

“Over the past week our team has been busy developing a new Tivoli Drive in Cafe App for Android and Apple smartphones,” Pr Muys said.

“To enable Patrons to avoid interacting other people standing in queues in the cafe, on arrival at the drive in, patrons will be given an information sheet instructing them how to access the new app on their smartphones.”

The cinema, which employs about 20 staff on a rotating basis, including young people involved in work skills and certificate training, plans to remain open as a family drive-in throughout the pandemic as long as it can do safely and within guidelines.

The cinema will screen Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Saturday night, followed by Ford versus Ferrari, under the new arrangements.

“We are hoping that this strategy will not only be a bonus for Ipswich residents – faced with cancelled and closed festivals, shows and sporting events all around – to still enjoy a night out, as well as keeping the jobs and incomes flowing for the 20-plus young adults employed in the cafe,” Pr Muys said.