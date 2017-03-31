Here's what BoM is expecting today

FOLLOWING yesterday's mayhem, it appears there is good news on the weather front.

The Bureau of Meteorology was predicting the rain to drop off dramatically today.

The latest available forecast information for Ipswich was for partly cloudy conditions with 70% chance of rain, however, that rainfall was likely to be only 1-2mm.

There was also a chance of a thunderstorm today.

Winds should be south-easterly at 15-20kmh, turning south to south-westerly 25-35kmh early in the morning, before becoming southerly at 25-40kmh in the middle of the day.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler, with a range of 20-28 forecast today.

Looking towards the weekend, Saturday should be partly cloudy with only a slight chance of rain, with temperatures ranging from 18-29.

The winds will be fairly strong again at about 25kmh coming from the south.

Sunday will have a slight higher chance of rain, with winds also slightly stronger.

The Bureau has forecast southerly winds at 20-30kmh in the morning, becoming lighter into the evening.

Ipswich should have a minimum of 19 before a daytime of maximum of 29 degrees.

Temperatures should remain in the high 20s into early next week.