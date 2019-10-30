Silver lining at state champs

INDOOR HOCKEY: Ipswich claimed second at the Super 6's Indoor Hockey State Championship, going down to Brisbane 3-1 in the final at Maryborough.

Led by Australian representative Lindsey Howard, Brisbane got off to a dream start, leading 2-0 after seven minutes through goals to Imogen Turner and Ipswich product Eden Jackat.

Talicia Canty got the women in green back into the contest with a goal in the 19th minute before Brisbane's Nicole Yearbury nailed the match winner in the third quarter.

Despite the loss, the tournament was considered a success for the talent-rich Ipswich squad, which dropped just one game throughout the pool stage.

During the five-game winning streak, Ipswich beat Rockhampton (7-1), Toowoomba (1-0), Maryborough (3-1), Sunshine Coast (6-0) and Mackay (2-1) before falling 4-0 to unbeaten Brisbane in the penultimate match.

Canty, 16, scored a team-high eight goals from seven games to finish as the tournament's second top scorer behind Brisbane's Paige Schouw (10 goals). Layla Eleison, who is playing for Brisbane Blaze in the Hockey One outdoor national league, was Ipswich's second top scorer with five goals.

Ipswich finished fourth at the men's Super 6's in Brisbane.