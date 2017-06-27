23°
News

Silver confronted on scary bushland drive

Joel Gould
| 27th Jun 2017 4:33 PM
FRIGHTENED: Cr Kerry Silver was threatened by a man in the same area as where Jim and Mitch Dodrill were savagely bashed on Sunday.
FRIGHTENED: Cr Kerry Silver was threatened by a man in the same area as where Jim and Mitch Dodrill were savagely bashed on Sunday.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IPSWICH councillor Kerry Silver says she was recently threatened by an aggressive young man in a four-wheel drive just hundreds of metres from where Jim Dodrill and his father Mitch were bashed on Sunday.

Cr Silver met with Inspector Mel Adams on Monday when the issue was raised of dealing with anti-social behaviour and hooning by louts in four-wheel drives and motorbikes on private land on the border of Collingwood Park and Redbank Plains.

Mr Dodrill, a former Division 3 council candidate, has said he and his father Mitch were approached by trail bikes, four-wheel drives and cars before being attacked by a gang in bushland near Henty Drive, Redbank Plains.

Cr Silver said several weeks ago she went down to investigate illegal activity on private land in the area and was on the dirt section of Eagle St, Collingwood Park hundreds of metres from where Mr Dodrill was attacked.

"I had been threatened there when I went down to have a look after a resident contacted me about illegal activity there,” she said.

"This day I was there in my car and I had my daughter with me.

"It is not good terrain and you need a four-wheel drive. I turned around (in the car) and this young guy tail-gated me, took off around me and then cut me off in his four-wheel drive.

"He came over to me very aggressively and said they had permission to be down there and I politely told him that they did not.

"He said 'why don't you come down and tell us that we can't be here'.

"I said 'after what you have done to me there is no way because you are being highly aggressive'. I rang the police after that and contacted the property owners.”

Cr Silver said the council was spending thousands of dollars to put up bollards where permitted to prevent intruders accessing the land where the louts congregate.

"As a council we are doing what we can,” she said.

"The developers, Village Building Company, have tried to deal with it. Council has been doing patrols but it is on private land and we don't have jurisdiction.”

Cr Silver said the council had also been "doing compliance work on illegal dumping there”.

"Village Building Company, as part of their development have built a detention basin down there which was all completely fenced off with a six-foot chain mesh fence,” she said.

"But these louts have got in and have ripped off fencing and think they can go and use it.

"The owners are doing what they can and they repaired their fencing at least a dozen times.

"I've seen burned out vehicles down there and allegedly they are doing donuts down there.”

Cr Silver said a surveillance camera had been monitoring the area for illegal dumping but when council officers went to retrieve it on Monday to assist police they discovered it was no longer there. She said she was "appalled” by the bashing of the Dodrills.

"I wish Jim and Mitch a speedy recovery. I have known them a very long time,” she said.

"I've called on the police to put in additional resources.”

Ipswich Queensland Times
REVEALED: Here's how much your rates will go up this year

REVEALED: Here's how much your rates will go up this year

The Ipswich City Council budget, entitled 'A budget to advance Ipswich' delivers a massive $146 million infrastructure boost across the city.

'Mass take-off will be spectacular': Hornets to buzz Ipswich

Ipswich will rumble to the sound of 20 F/A-18 Hornets leaving Amberley from 5.45am on Friday.

F/A-18s set to wake up city

Census: Half of Ipswich residents are claiming welfare

NUMBERS COUNTED: More than 97, 000 Ipswich residents claim the age pension, youth allowance or 12 other kinds of welfare payment.

The other half pay more tax, make more money than average Australian

HISTORIC: $40 million sports complex for Ipswich

SPORTING MECCA: Funding has been provided mostly by developers for a $40 million sports complex at Springfield Central.

It's "a sporting and recreation mecca" for local clubs

Local Partners

Vital Queensland service needs your help

THEY help 40,000 people by providing more than 140 services. And now they need your help.

VIDEO: Graffiti in the right place for primary school kids

STREET ART: Leichhardt State School deputy principal Aaron Clavan, principal Michelle Hamlin and students Reuben Sonio, Angelina Broughton, Mia Mason and Tafai Brownlie with graffiti artist Oliver Walker and the new school masterpiece.

Leichhardt State School values inspiration behind graffiti

Jamie Oliver has right recipe for Ipswich school holiday fun

MEAL TIME: Liam Keena, Megan Harrison, Maya Kinsella, River Kinsella, Mikaela Verrall and Ashlee Verall at the Jamie's Ministry of Food kitchen in Ipswich.

ARE you looking for ways to spice up your school holidays?

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

Things to do this weekend

FAMILY DAY: Enjoy circus-inspired activities at the popular Workshops Rail Museum.

What's on in Ipswich

Wonder Woman sequel underway

IT’S MADE $US573 million at the box office so far, so it’s no surprise plans are already underway for a Wonder Woman sequel.

MasterChef: Fish fry feast too much for Ipswich cook

Willowbank native Nicole Stevenson has been eliminated from MasterChef.

NICOLE Stevenson narrowly misses out on MasterChef's Top 10.

Thor on holiday: Chris Hemsworth is here!

If you didn't know who he was - you'd think he was a local

Nintendo set to release the Super NES Classic Edition

Nintendo is releasing a miniature version of their Super NES console

Brad and Sienna spotted ‘holding hands’

Brad Pitt has been spotted at Glastonbury.

ACTORS were seen together at the Glastonbury festival.

Big Brother winner Reggie Bird could end up homeless

BACK in 2003 she won the third season of Big Brother Australia, pocketing $250,000 for her win — but Reggie Bird’s life has been far from easy since then.

The reality star makes a heartbreaking confession

Schapelle Corby's Bali boyfriend 'lonely' now she's free

“I really hope we can see each other again in the future."

Established Scrap Metal Business With Main Road Exposure

36-40 Llewellyn Street, Raceview 4305

Commercial WIWO freehold and business sale of the profitable Yamanto Metal traders andbull; ... Expressions Of...

WIWO freehold and business sale of the profitable Yamanto Metal traders andbull; 2137m2 securely fenced block andbull; Approx 400m2 shed space plus air conditioned...

FAMILY HOME WITH SIDE YARD ACCESS

5 Glasswing Street, Deebing Heights 4306

House 4 2 2 $529,000

For those buyers who appreciate quality, looking for style and of course want a family friendly location, this 5 year old home is truly impressive and attractively...

DOWNSIZE REQUIRED

6 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 3 1 1 Under Contract!

Being offered to the market for the first time since construction in the 1950's is this lovely home in the tightly held precinct of Pemberton Street, Booval. With...

ILL HEALTH FORCES SALE

117 Harpeng Drive, Minden 4311

House 4 2 4 Auction 21/7/17...

It is with reluctance that the Owners of this wonderful home bring the property to the market for sale, however a change in their circumstances has forced their...

EXECUTIVE HOME / TRADIES PARADISE

5 Willaroo Close, Flinders View 4305

House 5 3 4 $529,900

Sitting on a 1200m2 block in the prestigious Jacana Estate in Flinders View in a quiet cul-de-sac is this immaculately presented family home. The perfectly...

Owners Are Downsizing

30 Merrell Street, East Ipswich 4305

House 4 2 2 Auction 21/7/17...

30 Merrell Street isn't just an amazing property, it is a lifestyle, and an opportunity like this doesn't come around too often. With the owners deciding it's time...

UNDER CONTRACT!

31 Queen Street, Harrisville 4307

House 3 1 Under Contract!

Here's an opportunity that doesn't come by everyday. Calling all investors, business owners or even those thinking of starting a business and working from home.

Super Trendy Detached Townhouse!

5/52 Edith Drive, North Ipswich 4305

Unit 3 1 1 $269,000

If you are looking for a super low maintenance and ultra-trendy detached townhouse to either live in or indeed as an investment then look no further. They do not...

Prime Location – Entry Level Townhouse!

48/40 Gledson Street, North Booval 4304

Town House 3 2 $209,000

Unit 48 - this little townhouse is located in the popular gated Azzure Village Complex which has a full service on-site management and includes facilities such as...

KARANA DOWNS FAMILY LIVING &amp; ENTERTAINING AT ITS FINEST!

39 Boolungal Way, Karana Downs 4306

House 4 2 2 $529,000

Escape to your very own land of enchanted gardens, massive outdoor and multiple indoor living areas where you can entertain to your hearts content or just relax...

Island caretaker has weeks to live, abandons paradise

St Bees managing director Phil Webb, has been struck with illness and it has prompted the sale of the island.

His health has deteriorated in the past couple of months

Prime CBD site sold as laneway culture progresses

The Longs building Ruthven Street has been purchased by a group of investors to be renovated into a series of shops/eateries. June 2017

How investors and council plan to transform the Toowoomba CBD

Gateway opens to $3b Coast mega estate

VISION: An artist's impression of the Palmview development 'Harmony' and its linear park.

New road provides link from the past to the future

Major German supermarket set to open in southeast Queensland

German supermarket giant Kaufland is understood to have approached southeast Queensland councils about a possible distribution centre, which would kickstart the establishment of new supermarkets.

Supermarket giant Kaufland has its eyes firmly on Queensland.

Confident first half year for commercial property

SIGNS OF CONFIDENCE: A mixed-use site at 139 Eumundi Rd, Noosaville, was one of the outstanding results achieved in the year.

Sunshine Coast market showing strong signs for next five years

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!