Silver confronted on scary bushland drive

FRIGHTENED: Cr Kerry Silver was threatened by a man in the same area as where Jim and Mitch Dodrill were savagely bashed on Sunday.

IPSWICH councillor Kerry Silver says she was recently threatened by an aggressive young man in a four-wheel drive just hundreds of metres from where Jim Dodrill and his father Mitch were bashed on Sunday.

Cr Silver met with Inspector Mel Adams on Monday when the issue was raised of dealing with anti-social behaviour and hooning by louts in four-wheel drives and motorbikes on private land on the border of Collingwood Park and Redbank Plains.

Mr Dodrill, a former Division 3 council candidate, has said he and his father Mitch were approached by trail bikes, four-wheel drives and cars before being attacked by a gang in bushland near Henty Drive, Redbank Plains.

Cr Silver said several weeks ago she went down to investigate illegal activity on private land in the area and was on the dirt section of Eagle St, Collingwood Park hundreds of metres from where Mr Dodrill was attacked.

"I had been threatened there when I went down to have a look after a resident contacted me about illegal activity there,” she said.

"This day I was there in my car and I had my daughter with me.

"It is not good terrain and you need a four-wheel drive. I turned around (in the car) and this young guy tail-gated me, took off around me and then cut me off in his four-wheel drive.

"He came over to me very aggressively and said they had permission to be down there and I politely told him that they did not.

"He said 'why don't you come down and tell us that we can't be here'.

"I said 'after what you have done to me there is no way because you are being highly aggressive'. I rang the police after that and contacted the property owners.”

Cr Silver said the council was spending thousands of dollars to put up bollards where permitted to prevent intruders accessing the land where the louts congregate.

"As a council we are doing what we can,” she said.

"The developers, Village Building Company, have tried to deal with it. Council has been doing patrols but it is on private land and we don't have jurisdiction.”

Cr Silver said the council had also been "doing compliance work on illegal dumping there”.

"Village Building Company, as part of their development have built a detention basin down there which was all completely fenced off with a six-foot chain mesh fence,” she said.

"But these louts have got in and have ripped off fencing and think they can go and use it.

"The owners are doing what they can and they repaired their fencing at least a dozen times.

"I've seen burned out vehicles down there and allegedly they are doing donuts down there.”

Cr Silver said a surveillance camera had been monitoring the area for illegal dumping but when council officers went to retrieve it on Monday to assist police they discovered it was no longer there. She said she was "appalled” by the bashing of the Dodrills.

"I wish Jim and Mitch a speedy recovery. I have known them a very long time,” she said.

"I've called on the police to put in additional resources.”