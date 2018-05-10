'Silly' teen jailed after stolen Getz chase

GRIPPING the wheel of a stolen Hyundai Getz, teenager Larkin Moffatt kept on driving in a police pursuit even after a tyre was spiked.

But when the wrecked tyre fell off, Moffatt threw out the car key and gave himself up to police.

Not the best of ways to end the Labour Day holiday.

An Ipswich sentencing magistrate labelled Moffatt's behaviour silly, and wondered what his problem was.

With his worried grandmother watching on, Larkin Dwayne Moffatt (Cleary), 18, from Silkstone, appeared behind the glass of the dock in Ipswich Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to unlawful use of a motor vehicle on Monday, May 7 at Riverview; failing to stop for police at Redbank Plains; and driving unlicensed when court disqualified at Bellbird Park.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said the victim who owned the stolen 2009 Getz was a Stafford motor dealer. The car was reported stolen in late April.

Snr Cnst Spargo said police on patrol in Riverview saw the Getz at 8.50pm and attempted to intercept with sirens and flashing lights.

The driver indicated he would pull over but then took off.

Police deployed tyre deflation devices on the road but Moffatt continued on down the Ipswich Motorway until the tyre fell off.

Snr Cnst Spargo said Moffatt's licence was disqualified on March 27 for two years by an Ipswich magistrate.

"When interviewed he says the car was given to him by a friend he used to steal cars with," Snr Cnst Spargo said.

"He thought it was a hire car.

"When police were checking its registration he took off, says he didn't want to go back to jail.

"And when he stopped he dropped the keys out of the window to show he wasn't going to run any more."

Defence lawyer Vince Knox said Moffatt came from a family of four brothers and eight sisters.

