Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne says police will be out in force on the roads this silly season. File Image: Meg Bolton (Copyright: News Regional Media).
Silly season road campaign: What cops will target

Hugh Suffell
21st Nov 2020 7:00 AM
LOCAL police have warned motorists they will be out in force this silly season ensuring drivers obey the road rules.

Gatton police officer in charge, Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne told the Gatton Star enforcement will be higher over the entire school holidays from December 9, 2020 to January 27, 2021.

“Our focus will vary but basically it will target drink/drug driving, speed, seatbelts, fatigue and distraction (mobile phones).” Snr Sgt Browne said.

Snr Sgt Browne’s advice to motorists travelling over the holiday period is to ensure they have plenty of time to make their journey.

“If traffic is congested consider changing travel times or stopping for a while rather than getting frustrated” Snr Sgt Browne said.

Snr Sgt Browne said the ultimate goal for police is to ensure Queensland roads are as safe as possible and said “we all have a role to play in that as police and road users”.

christmas road safety campaign gatton police
