Silly season no time to joke about on roads

PREVENT TRAGEDY: Acting Superintendent Douglas M cDonald is appealing for motorists to play it safe over the holidays. Rob Williams

AT A time of year often referred to as the silly season, police are not joking around when they call for motorists to take care on the road.

With Ipswich's road toll standing at 15 - three more deaths than the same time last year - and Queensland's road toll at 230, the authorities are determined to prevent the flurry of tragedies so often associated with a combination of school holidays and the party season.

Acting Superintendent for Ipswich Douglas McDonald said the potential for heavy rainfall this weekend further added to concerns.

"The big message we want to get out there is that if it is flooded, forget it," he said.

"With the chance of flash-flooding, I would encourage people not to drive through it at all, because it not only puts them in danger, but could also put our emergency services in a dangerous situation."

This year's Christmas Road Safety Campaign kicks off officially today, running through until the end of January, when children return to school.

The campaign is broken up into various segments where police will focus resources on different types of offending and risky behaviour on the road, but the chief message to come through is that drivers need to be responsible for themselves.

The majority of Ipswich's fatal crashes occur on rural roads where the speed limit is 80km/h or more.

While speed and fatigue have been factors, so has the fact some vehicles have been in an unsatisfactory and unsafe condition.

"This year one of the things we have focused on is unroadworthy vehicles," Supt McDonald said.

"There has been a significant increase in the number of offences detected."

The Ipswich campaign coincides with Operation Yield, which will focus on the offence of fitting false or stolen number plates to vehicles, usually for the purpose of committing crimes such as fuel theft.

Assistant Commissioner of Road Policing Command Mike Keating urges motorists to remember the fatal five of speeding, drink and drug driving, distraction, fatigue and seat belts before taking off for holidays this Christmas and New Year.

"This Christmas, we just want to see everyone make it home safely and enjoy the time spent with loved ones," he said.

"We don't want to meet you on the worst day of your life."