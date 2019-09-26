Menu
HUNGRY: Robert Alan Jones leaves Ipswich Magistrates Court.
Crime

SILLY SAUSAGE: Shopper hits a snag after eating evidence

Ross Irby
25th Sep 2019 11:49 PM
A DISAGREEMENT over a quiche was blamed for a man's absent-minded consumption of deli sausages he had not paid for.

An Ipswich court this week heard Slacks Creek man Robert Alan Jones walked away from an Ipswich supermarket without paying for the frankfurts he had eaten.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Jones, 48, pleaded guilty to unauthorised dealing with shop goods valued at $28.60 on August 27.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Jones walked into Coles supermarket at Riverlink with a group of people, ordering frankfurts from the deli.

The court was told Jones ate the sausages as he walked around the supermarket.

Jones put other grocery items in his trolley. The alarm was sounded when Jones left without paying.

Store staff called police.

Sgt Caldwell said Jones was found at the Riverlink shopping centre with the trolley of stolen items.

The trolley held the discarded paper packaging and price tag from the eaten frankfurts.

Jones was taken to the shopping centre Police Beat and interviewed.

"He said he got into a verbal argument with his partner and forgot to pay when he left the store," Sgt Caldwell said.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Jones instructed that the incident started with an argument with a friend over a quiche.

Jones was fined $200 by Magistrate David Shepherd.

A restitution order was not sought for $28.60.

