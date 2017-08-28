DIV 7: Silkstone mum declares she will run in by-election

COUNCIL HOPEFUL: Rochelle Caloon of Silkstone has declared her intention to nominate in the upcoming Ipswich City Council division 7 by-election.

SILKSTONE mum Rochelle Caloon dedicates a lot of her time to putting smiles on Ipswich children's faces.

Ms Caloon is a qualified hairdresser and an events manager who spent Christmas at the hospital entertaining sick kids.

She is among a few Ipswich residents who have already declared their interest in the division 7 councillor seat, vacated by Cr Andrew Antoniolli, elected mayor at the August 19 poll.

Ms Caloon, a Christian woman who believes in religious freedom and diversity, wasn't born in Ipswich but her husband's ancestors the Potters were one of the city's founding families.

"We have such a beautiful city here and I am so passionate about it," Ms Caloon said.

"When I first came to Ipswich 15 years ago you couldn't get an appointment in the salon on the mall where I was working. People came into the CBD in droves. We were always busy and that's what I want to see again.

"I want to see the city's heart beating again.

"If we can attract more business across the city, that will create more jobs."

Ms Caloon supports the CBD redevelopment with hopes it will stimulate business.

When asked about the allegations against former mayor Paul Pisasale, Ms Caloon said it was in the hands of the justice system.

"We need to let the legal system deal with it," she said.

"We can all have our input or opinion, but then it becomes a case of Chinese whispers rather than a case built on evidence."

She said, if elected, any sniff of wrongdoing she became aware of would be immediately reported to the proper authorities.

"I am an honest person and I don't want to be in trouble."

The Electoral Commission Queensland is yet to declare a date for the division 7 by-election, however, it is expected to be held early to mid November.

Failed mayoral candidate Patricia Petersen has confirmed she will run for division 7.

The Greens endorsed candidate Brett Morrissey, who also ran for mayor, had previously said he would run in division 7, however, is now reconsidering his options.