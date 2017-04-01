PREVIEW: Silkstone Coles the new kid on the cheese block

TODAY is the day - Ipswich's very own cheese wall is unveiled.

Stretching along the back wall of Coles' newest supermarket at Silkstone and freshly stocked with cheeses of the world, the selection is among the food offerings to form part of the new Silkstone Village.

The centre opened for the first time this morning, featuring a burrito bar, sushi restaurant and patisserie alongside the state-of-the-art Coles supermarket.

Store manager Nicky Hume said the site had special significance on the old Bremer State High School plot.

"The store is on the high school grounds and a lot of our team members used to be students here so they're looking forward to meeting the locals," she said.

IN STORE: Coles store manager Nicky Hume and staff Claire Davies, Mel Molles and Kathrine Guinea at the new Silkstone store. Emma Clarke

Ms Hume said the store featured extra wide aisles, a sprawling bakery and deli sections and plenty of classic barbecue chickens. "We probably look to be selling around 15 barbecue chickens a week," she said.

"We received our chickens as a standard-size bird and our ovens are programmed to cook that size bird.

"Then we put sprinkles on them and put them in the oven."