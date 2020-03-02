Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
'Avalon' victim Amber Davis protests outside the open house of 25 Oloway Cr. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
'Avalon' victim Amber Davis protests outside the open house of 25 Oloway Cr. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Silent protester vows to fight injustice over home

Bill Hoffman
2nd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PEOPLE left with nothing after paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to failed Sunshine Coast company Avalon Granny Flats have vowed to continue their fight for justice and compensation.

In a silent protest at an open house at Alexandra Headland on Saturday morning, former Avalon Granny Flats client Amber Davis said she wanted to warn potential buyers of the situation.

The home, at 25 Oloway Crescent Alexandra Headland, which has links to Avalon Granny Flats, was open for inspection for a half-hour from 11am.

A member of a group formed of Avalon clients, Ms Davis said it was concerned about where the proceeds of any sale would go and wanted the liquidator's investigations to be concluded.

She said Avalon still retained the keys to her still unfinished home, even though it had promised they would be returned.

>> DREAMS SHATTERED AS ANOTHER BUILDER GOES BUST

Ms Davis had also needed to pay for the building permit she said she was told had been covered and has paid herself for materials to finish the work.

Creditor Leah Boonthanom said Avalon's total debt had climbed to $1.7 million since it entered liquidation with Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accounting.

"We've paid money and have nothing to show for it," she said.

"We're just hopeful the liquidator's recommendations to ASIC (Australian Securities and Investments Commission) will lead to a proper investigation and restitution."

Not so hopeful are Brisbane couple Janet and Dennis Lovell, out of pocket $114,000 paid to Avalon Granny Flats for five significant payments made between August and September last year for a home to be built on their son-in-law's Eudlo property.

When no work had started by the promised December completion date, the family informed Avalon director Lee Janssen it did not want to proceed.

Mr Lovell said he had reported issues to ASIC which had, he said, provided a five-page response as to why it would not act.

He said the liquidator had informed at this point it had no further funds to proceed following the exhaustion of the initial $8800 provided it by the director.

A series of questions have been put through his solicitor, to Mr Janssen in his capacity as Avalon director.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

Show More
australian investments and securities commission avalon granny flats creditors
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Golfers have a hit for charity

        premium_icon Golfers have a hit for charity

        News Fairway fun gets ball rolling for this year’s Ipswich Relay for Life

        • 2nd Mar 2020 9:47 AM
        No ‘boot scooting’ in class

        premium_icon No ‘boot scooting’ in class

        News Unique dance classes in trouble of being cut without more support

        • 2nd Mar 2020 9:36 AM
        Firefighter calls it a day after 36 years in the job

        premium_icon Firefighter calls it a day after 36 years in the job

        News Bob Ironside, a boilermaker by trade, joined QFES in 1984.

        IN COURT: The 50 people fronting Gatton Court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 50 people fronting Gatton Court today

        News EACH week a number of people appear in Gatton Magistrates Court, on a range of...