Silencing of Trump shows hipocracy

Donald Trump speaks after the violence in the US.

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Social media companies ban President Trump, his supporters and free speech around the world including evidentiary documents - yet they still allow:

The Iranian leader calling for people to be killed, supporting terrorism and mass anhelation of Israel and others.

Chinese Communist Party to denigrate USA and Australia and threaten to invade Taiwan which would result in millions killed.

The words of Kin Jong Um threatening world safety.

Black Lives Mater rioters who burned down cities and attacked police.

ANTIFA who overrun other peaceful supporters at capitol Hill and created havoc - all caught factually on film.

Denigration and threats against the US President.

Supporters of destruction to the US democracy.

This is a replication of Hitler, Stalin and Mao programs of cleansing impure thoughts from the community they disagreed with - comply or go to a concentration camp as slave labour or be shot.

WHY did we fight for freedom in wars to allow such rotten insanity to reoccur?

G J May

Forestdale