Signs claiming corruption still up despite council action

EYESORE: Ipswich City Council issued Russell Matthews an enforcement notice to remove the signage on his Booval property last month. Cordell Richardson

FEDERAL MP Shayne Neumann labelled the prominent billboards and signs in the front yard of a home alongside a busy Ipswich road a "disgrace" and called on them to be pulled down immediately.

Mr Neumann is just one name of several high-profile politicians, police and legal figures who have been accused of being corrupt by Russell Matthews on his Booval property.

Ipswich City Council issued him an enforcement notice last month, requiring him to remove all signage on the Brisbane Rd premises, apart from the one advertising maths tuition services.

Issued on April 17, he was required to remove the unapproved hand-made signs within five days.

Without the necessary development permits, council found Mr Matthews to be in breach of section 163 of the Planning Act 2016.

Council said if the signs are not removed, a court order may be sought to force him to comply.

Since then, new accusations have been printed.

An estimated 30,000 motorists drive down Brisbane Rd every day.

"He's defaming me. It's a disgrace," Mr Neumann said.

"He's just got to take them down. He's defaming people. I don't know what's going on there.

"Who puts this stuff up? Council should be taking steps to take them down (as soon as possible). They need to take action."

A council spokesperson said as the matter is the subject of current compliance and enforcement activities, council would not comment on the most recent developments.

In 2017, Mr Matthews was described by the Supreme Court of Queensland as a vexatious litigant and has been barred from suing anyone in any court in Queensland without leave.

He has a long history of accusing people of corruption and misconduct and uses a personal website to list some of his claims.